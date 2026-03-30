Why brands are producing more content but connecting with fewer people

Global advertising spend crossed $1tn for the first time in 2026, outpacing the world’s economic growth. The elephant in the room is how much connection this is buying for brands. If you’re a CMO, the answer is bound to disappoint you.

HubSpot's 2026 State of Marketing data reveals that 83% of marketers expect to produce more than ever with the advent of AI. 80% of teams plan to maintain or increase their content budgets in 2026. But most marketers are disappointed with the returns on investment and struggle to differentiate their content. These results suggest we need to rethink how we’re integrating AI into our marketing.

The content deluge

Marketers now produce 5.2 times more content than they did five years ago, according to research from the Content Marketing Institute. AI tools have democratised production to the point where a single content manager can output what previously required an entire team.

Yet average engagement rates across social platforms have fallen by 42% since 2020, according to Sprout Social's latest analysis. Email open rates hover around 21%, down from 24% in 2019. Click-through rates on display advertising continue their decade-long decline. The correlation is obvious: as volume has increased, attention has fragmented, and impact has diminished.

The problem isn't the technology itself. AI represents the most significant productivity tool since the spreadsheet revolutionised financial planning. The problem is how we're using it.

The algorithmic treadmill

Brands see competitors flooding channels with AI-generated content and feel compelled to match that volume. Marketing teams, armed with tools that can produce competent content at scale, face an insidious question: if we can produce more, shouldn't we?

This logic has created what I call the algorithmic treadmill, a self-perpetuating cycle where increased output necessitates increased production to maintain visibility. Social media algorithms reward frequency. Search engines favour fresh content. Email platforms penalise inconsistent sending patterns. The result is that marketing teams are running faster whilst moving backwards.

McKinsey's research on digital marketing effectiveness suggests that only 23% of marketing content drives 89% of engagement. Three-quarters of what brands produce achieves little beyond feeding the algorithm and exhausting their teams.

The human judgment gap

At Brave Group, we've taken a deliberately contrarian approach. Rather than maximising AI's capacity to generate volume, we've focused on amplifying human judgment about what deserves to exist in the first place.

This isn't Luddism masquerading as strategy. We use AI extensively for research, for ideation, for rapid prototyping. But we've established a principle that governs all our work: AI proposes, humans dispose. Every piece of content must justify its existence against a simple criterion: will this create genuine value for the people who encounter it, or are we simply adding to the noise?

The creativity paradox

German philosopher Martin Heidegger argued that technology isn't merely a tool but a way of revealing the world. His concern was that modern technology frames everything as a resource to be exploited, what he called 'challenging-forth'. Observing how brands deploy AI, I see his warning manifesting in real time.

When we view AI purely as a productivity multiplier, we reduce creativity to a manufacturing process. The question becomes 'how much can we make?' rather than 'what should we make?' This transforms marketing from a creative discipline into an industrial one, where success is measured in units produced rather than impact created.

True creativity has always been about synthesis and judgment, and about connecting disparate ideas in ways that create new meaning. It's the ability to look at a brief and ask not just 'what can we make?' but 'what needs to exist that doesn't yet?' AI cannot answer that second question because it operates within the bounds of what already exists.

The financial implications

The economic consequences of the AI integration illusion are substantial. Brands are spending record amounts whilst achieving diminishing returns. Part of this inflation stems from the volume problem.

When every brand floods every channel, the cost of attention rises whilst its value falls.

The solution isn't to abandon AI but to redeploy it. Rather than using technology to maximise output, progressive organisations are using it to maximise judgment. AI can analyse what's working, identify patterns in consumer behaviour, and suggest opportunities. But the decision about what to pursue must remain human.

The road ahead

As we move deeper into 2026, I expect the gap to widen between brands that master AI integration and those that succumb to the integration illusion. The winners won't be those who produce the most content but those who make the best decisions about what content to produce.

The $1tn question facing CMOs today isn't how to produce more. It's how to produce better. The brands that answer correctly will find that less really can be more, provided 'less' is guided by genuine human insight rather than algorithmic imperative.

The future of marketing won't be won by those who best exploit AI's productive capacity. It will be won by those who best preserve and amplify uniquely human creative judgment in an age of infinite production.

About Musa Kalenga

A technologist, marketer, brand communicator, and entrepreneur, Kalenga is the author of Ladders and Trampolines. He is the Group CEO and a shareholder of Brave Group, and a co-founder of Bridge Labs. A member of the DukeCE faculty, Kalenga teaches about digital transformation, business growth, women in leadership, and allyship. An accomplished author, Kalenga uses his writing to share transformative insights and inspire action. His first book, Ladders and Trampolines, explores 'trampoline mentality', a bold approach to achieving exponential growth. In The Brave Code, Kalenga shares his journey with Brave Group, offering a blueprint for African innovation by merging creativity and technology. His upcoming work, Do it Blind – Optimism in the Age of AI envisions a future where AI enhances human potential, encouraging readers to embrace technological change with positivity and purpose.



