South Africa
Energy & Mining Renewables & Energy Efficiency
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BataThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Chabisi Motloung appointed as Seriti Green’s very first COO

    6 Feb 2026
    6 Feb 2026
    Chabisi Motloung has been appointed as renewable energy IPP (independent power producer) Seriti Green’s very first chief operating officer.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Motloung brings over 25 years of leadership experience across mining and metals, including senior operational roles at Glencore, Jubilee Metals Group, Samancor, Kumba Iron Ore and the Afarak Group.

    His track record spans operational excellence, safety leadership, culture transformation and strategic execution.

    He’ll be using his expertise to take Seriti Green’s renewable energy projects from development to operation.

    In his new role, Motloung will oversee the day-to-day operations, manage recurring electricity revenue and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks.

    He will work closely with Seriti Green’s CEO, CFO and CTO to integrate strategy with operational execution, enabling the company to deliver sustainable energy solutions and strengthen South Africa’s energy security.

    Chabisi Motloung, COO, commented: "Joining Seriti Green is an exciting opportunity to contribute to South Africa’s just energy transition (JET).

    “My goal is to ensure that our projects not only deliver renewable energy but also create meaningful socio-economic impact through disciplined execution, ethical leadership and strong stakeholder partnerships."

    Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green, added: "Chabisi’s appointment is a key milestone in our JET journey.

    “As we move from project development to full-scale operations, operational excellence becomes critical.

    “Chabisi’s cross-industry experience and proven leadership will help us translate strategy into tangible energy outcomes for South Africa."

    Read more: energy, electricity, Jet, renewable energy, Peter Venn, Kumba Iron Ore, Independent Power Producers, IPPs, Samancor, Glencore, energy security, sustainable energy solutions, just energy transition, Seriti Green
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz