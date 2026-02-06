Chabisi Motloung appointed as Seriti Green’s very first COO

Chabisi Motloung has been appointed as renewable energy IPP (independent power producer) Seriti Green’s very first chief operating officer.

Image supplied.

Motloung brings over 25 years of leadership experience across mining and metals, including senior operational roles at Glencore, Jubilee Metals Group, Samancor, Kumba Iron Ore and the Afarak Group.

His track record spans operational excellence, safety leadership, culture transformation and strategic execution.

He’ll be using his expertise to take Seriti Green’s renewable energy projects from development to operation.

In his new role, Motloung will oversee the day-to-day operations, manage recurring electricity revenue and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks.

He will work closely with Seriti Green’s CEO, CFO and CTO to integrate strategy with operational execution, enabling the company to deliver sustainable energy solutions and strengthen South Africa’s energy security.

Chabisi Motloung, COO, commented: "Joining Seriti Green is an exciting opportunity to contribute to South Africa’s just energy transition (JET).

“My goal is to ensure that our projects not only deliver renewable energy but also create meaningful socio-economic impact through disciplined execution, ethical leadership and strong stakeholder partnerships."

Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green, added: "Chabisi’s appointment is a key milestone in our JET journey.

“As we move from project development to full-scale operations, operational excellence becomes critical.

“Chabisi’s cross-industry experience and proven leadership will help us translate strategy into tangible energy outcomes for South Africa."