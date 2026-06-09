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    Ford says CIPC director appointment was fraudulent

    Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa says it has discovered an unauthorised and fraudulent appointment of a non-executive director on its records at the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).
    9 Jun 2026
    9 Jun 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    In a statement issued on 9 June 2026, the company said the listing of Clinton Ward Myburgh as a non-executive director is false and was not authorised, approved or recognised by Ford or any of its representatives.

    Ford denies any association

    Ford said Myburgh is not associated with the company in any capacity and is not a Ford employee.

    “Any dealings or transactions with Mr Myburgh as a purported representative of Ford are unenforceable and invalid,” the company said.

    The automaker warned customers, partners and other stakeholders that any commitments, agreements or representations made by Myburgh on behalf of Ford should be treated as fraudulent.

    Criminal charges and CIPC complaint

    Ford said it has begun filing formal criminal charges with the South African Police Service, including allegations of fraud, extortion and misrepresentation.

    The company has also lodged a formal complaint and objection with the CIPC.

    Ford said it has requested an urgent explanation from the CIPC regarding how the appointment was recorded without the company’s involvement, consent or participation.

    Governance concerns

    The company said it maintains strict corporate governance standards and is investigating the matter.

    Ford added that it reserves all of its rights in relation to the incident.

    Read more: Ford, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, Ford South Africa
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