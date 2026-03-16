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One Battle After Another dominates the 98th Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and presented Academy Awards in 24 categories, honouring films released in 2025.
“I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess we left in this world we’re handing off to them,” Anderson said in his first acceptance speech of the night.
He also said he hoped a younger generation would help bring back “common sense and decency” to society.
Sinners, which entered the night as the most-nominated film ever with a record 16 nominations, won four Oscars.
Sinners’ director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman and the first Black winner to win the Oscar for best cinematography at the 98th Academy Awards.
The winners
Best picture: One Battle After Another
Best actress: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (the first ever Irish winner of the best actress Oscar)
Best actor: Michael B Jordan - Sinners (His first Oscar for his lead performance in the film)
Best supporting actress: Amy Madigan - Weapons
Best supporting actor: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another (the actor did not attend the event. Sources speaking to the New York Times later said he had skipped the ceremony to visit Ukraine.)
Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Best animated feature: KPop Demon Hunters
Best international feature: Sentimental Value
Best documentary feature: Mr Nobody Against Putin
Best original screenplay: Sinners- Ryan Coogler
Best adapted screenplay: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Best original song: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
Best original score: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Best cinematography: Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Best film editing: One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen
Best sound: F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Best visual effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
Best production design: Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Best casting: One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
Best make-up and hairstyling: Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Best costume design: Frankenstein - Kate Hawley
Best animated short: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Best live action short: (TIED): The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best documentary short: All the Empty Rooms