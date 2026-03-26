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    #BehindtheCampaign | Guinness Extra: Inspired by fans

    Inspired by the extraordinary passion of fans who follow the Premier League from afar, the Guinness Extra campaign celebrates supporters who live the league intensely across distance, proving that fandom isn’t limited by geography; it’s built in communities, shared rituals, and the belief that matchday is bigger than the 90 minutes.
    26 Mar 2026
    26 Mar 2026
    Guinness Extra brings Guinness’ official beer partnership with the Premier League to life in key markets, including Africa and Asia (Image supplied)
    Guinness Extra brings Guinness’ official beer partnership with the Premier League to life in key markets, including Africa and Asia (Image supplied)

    The campaign brings Guinness’ Official Beer partnership with the Premier League to life in key markets, including Africa and Asia, by celebrating “Extra” fans and the matchday rituals that travel across time zones.

    Through ‘Guinness Extra’, Guinness is elevating and extending the extraordinary feeling of belonging that makes matchdays< i>Lovely Days for fans.

    The creative idea is rooted in a brand truth: Guinness Foreign Extra Stout is called extra because it was originally brewed with extra hops and a higher gravity than Guinness Draught to help preserve the beer during long sea voyages.

    In the same spirit, the films spotlight fans whose devotion travels through extra support, extra fandom and extra belief, even thousands of miles from their clubs.

    Two documentary-style hero films

    Developed in partnership with VML UK, the campaign launches with two documentary-style hero films directed by Arthur Neumeier, set in Kenya and Indonesia.

    Shot using a blend of 16mm analogue film and digital footage, the films capture the texture of matchday fandom as it’s really lived - from braided hair and customised merch to neighbourhood viewing rituals, including moments such as a gospel service, a devoted fan who designs and makes his own kits, and a salon creating football-inspired braids.

    “The best way to tell this story was to let fans lead it,” says Somnath Dasgupta, global marketing director, Guinness.

    “Football fandom gives people a space to really belong and that feeling is built as much in the shared emotions and rituals around matchday as it is in the game itself.

    “With Guinness Extra, we’re boldly elevating the fan experience by putting real Premier League supporters at the centre of the story, in a way that reflects the same ‘Extra’ character Foreign Extra Stout is known for.”

    Storytelling

    Ryan McManus, chief creative officer at VML UK says “Guinness has an incredible history of storytelling, and Guinness Extra is a chance to write the next chapter with the people who actually live it.

    “We went into communities across Africa and South-East Asia to find the fans who don’t just watch the Premier League – they wear it, drive it, and build their lives around it.

    “Our job was to honour that energy with the same level of craft and emotion Guinness is known for.”

    Second season

    Guinness is in its second season as the official beer and official non alcoholic beer of the Premier League and continues to grow its football footprint, including new club partnerships with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

    In its debut season, Guinness activated its Premier League partnership in more than 80 countries.

    The Premier League is broadcast into more than 900 million homes across 189 countries.

    As the official responsible drinking partner to the Premier League and across its club partnerships, Guinness will also use its global rights to promote responsible drinking and invite more fans to enjoy Guinness 0.0.

    Guinness Extra is now live across TV, social and digital channels with out-of-home to follow (per local rollout).

    Credit list

    Diageo

    Global marketing manager, Guinness - Olawale Adetula

    VML

    Chief creative officer - Ryan McManus
    Executive creative director - Marco Bezerra
    Executive creative director - Cesar Garcia
    Associate creative director - Josh Richardson
    Business director - Matthew Puddephat
    Global chief client officer - Charlie Wade
    Executive producer - Jamie Gazard
    Senior producer - Jack Connell
    Producer - Ferris Bradley
    Senior project manager - Stephanie Liu

    Crew

    Director - Arthur Neumeier
    DOP - Jean-Pierre Whitfield

    Ginger Ink Films (production partner - Kenya)

    Producer - Guy Wilson
    Line producer - Irene Magu
    Production manager - Tina Kabuthu
    Spin Productions (production partner - Indonesia)
    Local fixer - George Arif

    Post production

    Editor - Greg Butler
    Colourist - Nic Apostoli
    Sound mix - Luis Trujillo (Form Post)
    Music composition - Lucas Vidal
    Music track (Jakarta) - DJ Slowz / Saigon Supersound

    Read more: Diageo, fans, Guinness, sports fans, TVC, Ryan McManus, Premier League, TV, Kenya, #BehindTheCampaign
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