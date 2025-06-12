Absa celebrates Youth Month by championing young voices and futures

As Youth Month kicks off, Absa is proud to spotlight its growing portfolio of programmes and partnerships that uplift and invest in South Africa’s youth. From entrepreneurship development and workplace readiness to creative expression and digital empowerment, Absa’s Youth Month campaign is designed to equip young people with the tools, confidence, and platforms to thrive.

“Youth Month is not just a calendar moment for us, it is a reflection of our long-standing commitment to see, support, and invest in young South Africans,” says Candice Thurston, managing executive: brand and marketing, Absa Group . “Whether it’s through creative platforms like RedFest, entrepreneurial programmes like JA (Junior Achievers) South Africa, Young African Entrepreneurs Institute (YAEI) and our Financial Literacy programme which aims at helping individuals and SMMEs make informed decisions, manage their finances confidently, and build long-term stability or digital tools like ReadytoWork, we’re focused on creating opportunities that empower youth to thrive. When we say We See Your Story, we mean we see potential, and we are backing it with tangible action.”

This year, one of the standout moments in Absa’s Youth Month calendar is its headline partnership with RedFest 2025 , Johannesburg’s leading festival celebration of youth-led arts and culture. Hosted by Redhill School from 13 to 16 June 2025 , the festival brings together thousands of people to honour the voices, talents, and stories of young South Africans.

At RedFest 2025, Absa brings its brand promise We See Your Story to life through immersive experiences and platforms that put youth expression at the centre. Highlights include:

A reimagined Village on Oval social hub, supported by Absa and designed as a warm winter-ready space featuring live music, fire pits, artisanal vendors, and a sense of belonging.



social hub, supported by Absa and designed as a warm winter-ready space featuring live music, fire pits, artisanal vendors, and a sense of belonging. A high-energy Spin and Win competition offering CashSend vouchers, Takealot gift cards, and Absa-branded merchandise such as beanies, mugs, shopper bags, and caps.



offering CashSend vouchers, Takealot gift cards, and Absa-branded merchandise such as beanies, mugs, shopper bags, and caps. Three youth entrepreneurs, selected from the YAEI x Absa Youth



Entrepreneurship Development Programme, will be given the opportunity to trade at the festival: Eledi Home by Ellen (www.eledihome.com)

Ilanga Coils by Nomusa (www.acalytica.com/ilangacoils)

Fibonacci Design by Katlego



Each entrepreneur will receive branded trading counters, gazebos, and business support to engage directly with over 7,000 expected festival-goers. These programmes not only provide direct exposure for these young business owners but also reinforce Absa’s commitment to building a sustainable entrepreneurship pipeline across South Africa.

In a powerful nod to youth-led creativity, Absa will also unveil an original art installation by Youth Artist Alpheus Ngoepe, who is aligned to the Absa L’Atelier programme, which is committed to supporting young artistic talent.(@alpheusngoepe). All artwork will be available for sale, with 100% of proceeds going directly to the artist. Originally from Limpopo and now based in Johannesburg, Alpheus Ngoepe is a visual artist whose work explores themes of identity, community, and urban life. His practice blends photography, painting, and text to create powerful abstract narratives that reflect the emotional and social landscapes of everyday South Africans.

Furthermore, a key cultural highlight of the weekend will be YouthFest on Youth Day (16 June), a showcase of the country’s most talented school-based performers in choir, marimba, orchestra, and dramatic arts. Absa’s sponsorship ensures that these voices are seen, celebrated, and heard on a national stage.

“RedFest isn’t just entertainment. It’s empowerment,” adds Thurston. “It’s where young people step into the spotlight not because someone gave them permission, but because they have something to say. That’s the spirit of Youth Month. That’s what We See Your Story is all about.”

Tickets for RedFest2025 are available via TicketPro for R250 per person. For the full programme, visit www.redhillartsfestival.co.za and Follow the conversation on social media via #RedFest2025 #WeSeeYourStory #YourStoryMatters Instagram: @absa.southafrica | @redhillartsfestival



