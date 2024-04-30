Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Law Lecturer (x3) Johannesburg
- Lecturer, School of Arts and Humanities (x3) Johannesburg
- Interior Design Lecturer Potchefstroom
- Contract Lecturer - Teaching Natural Sciences Centurion
- Contract Lecturer - Education Studies (TVET) Centurion
- Teaching Practice Administrative Assistant Durban
- Debtors Clerk Durban
- Lecturer - School of Information Technology Durban
- Lecturer - School of Law Durban
- Lecturer / Senior Lecturer – School of Information Technology Durban
Prof Raymond Parsons to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the NWU
The award of an honorary doctorate is in recognition of the exceptional contribution Prof Parsons has made to the country throughout his distinguished career – as a business leader, academic, media personality, economic commentator and author. Among his many achievements is the groundbreaking work he has done on the development and refinement of the NWU Policy Uncertainty Index, a first of its kind in South Africa. He has also made a significant contribution to thought leadership at the NWU Business School, helping to keep the Business School and the university at the centre of discussions and debates about South Africa’s economic and political choices and future.
Date: Thursday 28 November 2024
Time: 9am
Venue: Sanlam Auditorium, NWU, Potchefstroom Campus
Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/zuSXDIWGD-A?feature=share
RSVP: Email: az.ca.uwn@sbocaj.eitreb before close of business on Monday 25 November 2024
Cameras, interviews, and more: The bestowing of the honorary doctorate to Prof Parsons forms part of a larger NWU graduation ceremony, but we will allocate space for you and your camera team upon request.
Only video footage may be taken. No flash photography will be allowed, as this will interfere with the work of the official photographers in the Auditorium. Photographs will, however, be made available upon request.
After the graduation ceremony, a short press conference will be held where you will be able to address questions to Prof Parsons. If you would like to make use of this opportunity, please state this in your RSVP and supply me with your questions to give Prof Parsons time to prepare, as well as any other requests you may have. The event will also be livestreamed.
- Prof Raymond Parsons to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the NWU28 Nov 13:46
- SADiLaR - Champion of SA languages’ digital future finds permanent home at NWU21 Nov 08:56
- The impact of Donald Trump’s re-election on the SA economy12 Nov 13:17
- Severity of climate change has reached critical levels08 Nov 14:39
- The NWU Botanical Gardens Gallery is proud to present a group exhibition Threads on 23 October22 Oct 13:27