    Prof Raymond Parsons to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the NWU

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    You are cordially invited to attend a ceremony on Thursday 28 November 2024 at which renowned economist Prof Raymond Parsons will be bestowed an honorary doctorate by the North-West University (NWU).
    Prof Raymond Parsons to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the NWU

    The award of an honorary doctorate is in recognition of the exceptional contribution Prof Parsons has made to the country throughout his distinguished career – as a business leader, academic, media personality, economic commentator and author. Among his many achievements is the groundbreaking work he has done on the development and refinement of the NWU Policy Uncertainty Index, a first of its kind in South Africa. He has also made a significant contribution to thought leadership at the NWU Business School, helping to keep the Business School and the university at the centre of discussions and debates about South Africa’s economic and political choices and future.

    Date: Thursday 28 November 2024
    Time: 9am
    Venue: Sanlam Auditorium, NWU, Potchefstroom Campus
    Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/zuSXDIWGD-A?feature=share
    RSVP: Email: az.ca.uwn@sbocaj.eitreb before close of business on Monday 25 November 2024

    Cameras, interviews, and more: The bestowing of the honorary doctorate to Prof Parsons forms part of a larger NWU graduation ceremony, but we will allocate space for you and your camera team upon request.

    Only video footage may be taken. No flash photography will be allowed, as this will interfere with the work of the official photographers in the Auditorium. Photographs will, however, be made available upon request.

    After the graduation ceremony, a short press conference will be held where you will be able to address questions to Prof Parsons. If you would like to make use of this opportunity, please state this in your RSVP and supply me with your questions to give Prof Parsons time to prepare, as well as any other requests you may have. The event will also be livestreamed.

    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
