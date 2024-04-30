Prof Raymond Parsons to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the NWU

You are cordially invited to attend a ceremony on Thursday 28 November 2024 at which renowned economist Prof Raymond Parsons will be bestowed an honorary doctorate by the North-West University (NWU).

The award of an honorary doctorate is in recognition of the exceptional contribution Prof Parsons has made to the country throughout his distinguished career – as a business leader, academic, media personality, economic commentator and author. Among his many achievements is the groundbreaking work he has done on the development and refinement of the NWU Policy Uncertainty Index, a first of its kind in South Africa. He has also made a significant contribution to thought leadership at the NWU Business School, helping to keep the Business School and the university at the centre of discussions and debates about South Africa’s economic and political choices and future.

Date: Thursday 28 November 2024

Time: 9am

Venue: Sanlam Auditorium, NWU, Potchefstroom Campus

Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/zuSXDIWGD-A?feature=share

RSVP: Email: az.ca.uwn@sbocaj.eitreb before close of business on Monday 25 November 2024

Cameras, interviews, and more: The bestowing of the honorary doctorate to Prof Parsons forms part of a larger NWU graduation ceremony, but we will allocate space for you and your camera team upon request.

Only video footage may be taken. No flash photography will be allowed, as this will interfere with the work of the official photographers in the Auditorium. Photographs will, however, be made available upon request.

After the graduation ceremony, a short press conference will be held where you will be able to address questions to Prof Parsons. If you would like to make use of this opportunity, please state this in your RSVP and supply me with your questions to give Prof Parsons time to prepare, as well as any other requests you may have. The event will also be livestreamed.



