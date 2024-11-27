Protest at Cape Town primary school over vacant teaching posts

One hundred people picketed outside Siyazakha Primary in Philippi on Tuesday.

Illustration: Lisa Nelson

As the unseasonable rain started to pour early Tuesday morning, around 100 protesters defied the cold weather and gathered at the entrance of Siyazakha Primary School in Philippi, Cape Town. They are demanding to know why six teacher vacancies have not been filled since 2020 despite the school governing body having approved the appointments.

“We are fed up with how this school is run,” said Ntombikayise Mtandeki. “Every month we are asked to donate R100 to the school and we don’t know how those funds are spent.”

South African Democratic Teachers’ Union Western Cape secretary Sibongile Kwazi said she does not have specific details on Siyazakha Primary, but in 2018 the Education Labour Relations Council adopted a collective agreement whereby contract educators must be made permanent after three months if they occupy a vacant substantive post.

However, “the big mistake out there is that if a person has been in the post for three months or longer they think they qualify for conversion” when sometimes the position is not truly vacant. This is because the post actually belongs to someone else who is acting in a higher position, and who might come back to that position anytime.

“There are no guarantees that when you are acting in a higher position the position will be filled by yourself,” she said.

“All we want is transparency because we know there are educators who have been on contract and acting positions for almost a decade,” said Luyanda Nyiwa, from the South African National Civic Organisation.

Numerous attempts by GroundUp to engage the school principal were unsuccessful.

Unathi Booi, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, said the department “has been assisting the school in addressing the vacancies”.

Booi said a meeting was held on Monday. “It is therefore unfortunate and concerning that there was disruption to the school day as a result of a protest that was being addressed by the department. Assistance is being provided to ensure the relevant documentation is submitted so that the process can be finalised,” said Booi.

“Four of the posts have been advertised and an application has been made for conversion of two posts. The process is ongoing. Delays are caused due to incomplete documents being submitted,” said Booi.

GroundUp has been reporting in general on teacher posts. Read more here on the Western Cape.

100 protesters defied the cold weather and gathered at the entrance of Siyazakha Primary School in Philippi to protest on Tuesday.

Published originally on GroundUp .