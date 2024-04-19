Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Cornerstone InstituteRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyFundiConnectCoronationNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosPert IndustrialsGordon Institute of Business ScienceTrialogueRosebank CollegeThink Digital AcademyAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Teacher vacancies soar to over 31,000 in South Africa

    19 Apr 2024
    19 Apr 2024
    The Minister of Basic Education of South Africa Angie Motshekga has recently revealed in a written parliamentary reply that there are currently 31,462 teacher vacancies in the country. The response was to a question posed by Democratic Alliance's (DA) Baxolile Nodada.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    KwaZulu-Natal is the province with the highest number of vacancies at 7,044. The Eastern Cape follows with 6,111 openings, and Limpopo ranks third for the most number of postings with 4,933. The Western Cape and Gauteng tally 4,497 and 3,898 respectively.

    Nodada said the figures starkly show the ANC’s disregard for basic education, and that "it is sadly unsurprising that our real matric pass rate sits at 55.3%."

    Motshekga further said in her reply:

    "The filling of vacant posts at schools is an ongoing process to ensure that there is no class without a teacher for all grades. For Post Level One vacancies, schools are allowed to recruit at a local level and immediately as the vacancy occurs and make temporary appointments.

    Safeguarding the future of those who teach
    Safeguarding the future of those who teach

    18 Oct 2023

    "These appointments are then made permanent upon ensuring that the educator meets the requirements of the post. By law, a temporary appointment in a vacant substantive post must be made permanent after three months.

    "In the case of promotional posts, schools are allowed to make acting appointments, especially for critical posts such as those of Departmental Head and Principal while the formal recruitment and selection process is undertaken.

    "In addition, in order to address immediate workload challenges that result from vacant promotional posts, schools are allowed to appoint temporary educators against a vacant promotional post until the vacant promotion post is filled."

    Read more: teachers, Angie Motshekga
    NextOptions

    Related

    The right to quality education is yours to claim
    OptimiThe right to quality education is yours to claim
    Matrics of 2023 achieve highest pass rate in the history of NSC exams
    Matrics of 2023 achieve highest pass rate in the history of NSC exams
     19 Jan 2024
    Matric exams enter final week
    Matric exams enter final week
    4 Dec 2023
    Safeguarding the future of those who teach
    Safeguarding the future of those who teach
    18 Oct 2023
    Teacher supply and demand by 2030: Securing SA's future
    Teacher supply and demand by 2030: Securing SA's future
     17 Oct 2023
    Where have our educators gone?
    Where have our educators gone?
     12 Oct 2023
    Educators honoured at National Teaching Awards
    Educators honoured at National Teaching Awards
    5 Oct 2023
    South Africa's best mathematics teacher elated by Saica's development camps' impact
    SAICASouth Africa's best mathematics teacher elated by Saica's development camps' impact
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz