    2021 July unrest suspects appear in court

    Four suspects arrested in connection with the 2021 July unrest have appeared in court where the matter was postponed to next month, said the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks).
    5 Jun 2025
    5 Jun 2025
    Archived image: A view shows damage inside a shopping mall following protests that have widened into looting, in Durban, South Africa, 13 July 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video. Courtesy Kierran Allen/via Reuters
    The four appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, charged with incitement to commit public violence.

    Bekuyise Cebekhulu (58) from KwaZulu-Natal, Jimmy Sibeko (44) from Gauteng, Busisiwe Skhosana (52) also Gauteng, as well as Bogadi Mahisa (49) from Gauteng were each granted bail of R1,500.

    They will appear again in court on 2 July.

    According to the Hawks, more arrests are imminent.

    Their arrests emanate from the July 2021 unrest where it was alleged that supporters of former President Jacob Zuma, participated in a WhatsApp chat group named “Zuma Real Activist 100%” and other chat groups on the platform where they would post inciting messages which is believed to have led to the public violence as well as the looting of retail stores in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at the time.

    The protests, violence, and looting erupted across the two provinces following the imprisonment of the former President.

    Thorough investigations were conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime, Crimes Against the State (CATS) in Gauteng and upon completion of the investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) took a decision to prosecute those who posted messages which led to the unrest.

    Gauteng Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa welcomed the arrests and commended the investigating team.

    “[The] DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation] shall continue to secure in court, the attendance of anyone against whom sufficient evidence of committing a national priority offence is obtained, without fear, favour or prejudice,” said the Major General.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
