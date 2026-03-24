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    Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers launch 2026 MavericKids drop-off

    Daily Maverick, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, has launched its 2026 MavericKids Activity Book Volume 5 distribution campaign, with the first drop-off taking place at Magnolia Primary in Paarl East on 16 March.
    Issued by Daily Maverick
    24 Mar 2026
    24 Mar 2026
    Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers launch 2026 MavericKids drop-off

    The visit marked the first time the Quintile 3 no-fee school received MavericKids Activity Books, alongside essential supplies including stationery and food. Magnolia Primary serves about 600 pupils in a community where access to basic educational resources remains limited.

    Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers launch 2026 MavericKids drop-off

    “We are incredibly grateful that Gift of the Givers identified our school for this opportunity, as our learners live in a deprived community facing dire socioeconomic circumstances where they often lack even basic stationery like pens and rulers,” said principal R Damonse.

    "This donation will truly go a long way in supporting our children.”

    Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers launch 2026 MavericKids drop-off


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