Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers launch 2026 MavericKids drop-off

The visit marked the first time the Quintile 3 no-fee school received MavericKids Activity Books, alongside essential supplies including stationery and food. Magnolia Primary serves about 600 pupils in a community where access to basic educational resources remains limited.

“We are incredibly grateful that Gift of the Givers identified our school for this opportunity, as our learners live in a deprived community facing dire socioeconomic circumstances where they often lack even basic stationery like pens and rulers,” said principal R Damonse.

"This donation will truly go a long way in supporting our children.”



