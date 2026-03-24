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Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers launch 2026 MavericKids drop-off
Daily Maverick, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, has launched its 2026 MavericKids Activity Book Volume 5 distribution campaign, with the first drop-off taking place at Magnolia Primary in Paarl East on 16 March.
The visit marked the first time the Quintile 3 no-fee school received MavericKids Activity Books, alongside essential supplies including stationery and food. Magnolia Primary serves about 600 pupils in a community where access to basic educational resources remains limited.
“We are incredibly grateful that Gift of the Givers identified our school for this opportunity, as our learners live in a deprived community facing dire socioeconomic circumstances where they often lack even basic stationery like pens and rulers,” said principal R Damonse.
"This donation will truly go a long way in supporting our children.”
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
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