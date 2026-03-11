Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Sales Representative Johannesburg
- Sales Representative Nelspruit
- Account Manager Johannesburg
- Telesales Pretoria
- Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Sales and Business Development Executives Johannesburg
- Sales and Business Development Executives Johannesburg
- Graphic Designer Cape Town
Dentsu SSA adds transformation firepower with Laurelle Simonetti
Simonetti brings more than a decade of senior leadership experience across digital transformation, operational performance and integrated growth strategy, having led complex multi-market teams and high impact programmes at AB InBev. Her background spans marketing, digital product, capability building and organisational design, giving her a rare end to end perspective on how change becomes scalable inside large businesses.
Her role at dentsu will focus on helping organisations connect brand, experience, commerce and technology into operating models that deliver consistent, measurable business outcomes.
“African brands are demanding transformation that lands inside the organisation, not slideware, and Laurelle brings the ability to turn ambition into solutions that move revenue, sharpen capability and unlock performance. She is exactly the kind of leader needed to help clients build transformation that works in market, at scale,” said Wendy Case, BX and DX Practice and Capability lead.
“Real transformation happens when strategy, systems and people move together. I am excited to join dentsu at a moment when businesses are looking for partners who can turn complexity into clarity and build the operational foundations for sustained commercial growth,” said Simonetti.
Simonetti joins dentsu SSA at a time when businesses are navigating rapidly shifting consumer behaviour, increased commercial pressure and accelerating technological change. Her appointment reinforces dentsu’s commitment to helping clients build the operational backbone required for modern growth.
- Dentsu SSA adds transformation firepower with Laurelle Simonetti11 Mar 09:25
- Carat South Africa named Media Agency of the Decade by Scopen25 Feb 12:35
- Africa’s creative future is now: Maxwell Ngari named CCO East Africa at Dentsu Creative17 Feb 10:02
- Africa leads boldly as dentsu welcomes new global CEO16 Feb 11:55
- Driving the future of creativity: Dentsu Creative SA ranks 5 in the region04 Feb 11:13