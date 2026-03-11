Dentsu SSA adds transformation firepower with Laurelle Simonetti

Dentsu SSA has appointed Laurelle Simonetti to its business transformation practice, strengthening dentsu’s ability to help organisations shift from transformation ambition to transformation delivery. In a market where brands are under pressure to convert strategy into real commercial performance, dentsu is investing in leaders who know how to drive execution, not just design it.

Laurelle Simonetti

Simonetti brings more than a decade of senior leadership experience across digital transformation, operational performance and integrated growth strategy, having led complex multi-market teams and high impact programmes at AB InBev. Her background spans marketing, digital product, capability building and organisational design, giving her a rare end to end perspective on how change becomes scalable inside large businesses.

Her role at dentsu will focus on helping organisations connect brand, experience, commerce and technology into operating models that deliver consistent, measurable business outcomes.

“African brands are demanding transformation that lands inside the organisation, not slideware, and Laurelle brings the ability to turn ambition into solutions that move revenue, sharpen capability and unlock performance. She is exactly the kind of leader needed to help clients build transformation that works in market, at scale,” said Wendy Case, BX and DX Practice and Capability lead.

“Real transformation happens when strategy, systems and people move together. I am excited to join dentsu at a moment when businesses are looking for partners who can turn complexity into clarity and build the operational foundations for sustained commercial growth,” said Simonetti.

Simonetti joins dentsu SSA at a time when businesses are navigating rapidly shifting consumer behaviour, increased commercial pressure and accelerating technological change. Her appointment reinforces dentsu’s commitment to helping clients build the operational backbone required for modern growth.



