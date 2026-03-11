South Africa
Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Location BankOnPoint PRDentsuJoe PublicAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOFM RadioDMASAHelmHoward AudioMultiChoiceNielsenIQThe Walt Disney Company AfricaThe Rooms NetworkPrimedia BroadcastingIncubetaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dentsu SSA adds transformation firepower with Laurelle Simonetti

    Issued by Dentsu
    11 Mar 2026
    11 Mar 2026
    Dentsu SSA has appointed Laurelle Simonetti to its business transformation practice, strengthening dentsu’s ability to help organisations shift from transformation ambition to transformation delivery. In a market where brands are under pressure to convert strategy into real commercial performance, dentsu is investing in leaders who know how to drive execution, not just design it.
    Laurelle Simonetti
    Laurelle Simonetti

    Simonetti brings more than a decade of senior leadership experience across digital transformation, operational performance and integrated growth strategy, having led complex multi-market teams and high impact programmes at AB InBev. Her background spans marketing, digital product, capability building and organisational design, giving her a rare end to end perspective on how change becomes scalable inside large businesses.

    Her role at dentsu will focus on helping organisations connect brand, experience, commerce and technology into operating models that deliver consistent, measurable business outcomes.

    “African brands are demanding transformation that lands inside the organisation, not slideware, and Laurelle brings the ability to turn ambition into solutions that move revenue, sharpen capability and unlock performance. She is exactly the kind of leader needed to help clients build transformation that works in market, at scale,” said Wendy Case, BX and DX Practice and Capability lead.

    “Real transformation happens when strategy, systems and people move together. I am excited to join dentsu at a moment when businesses are looking for partners who can turn complexity into clarity and build the operational foundations for sustained commercial growth,” said Simonetti.

    Simonetti joins dentsu SSA at a time when businesses are navigating rapidly shifting consumer behaviour, increased commercial pressure and accelerating technological change. Her appointment reinforces dentsu’s commitment to helping clients build the operational backbone required for modern growth.

    Read more: AB InBev, Dentsu SSA, Wendy Case
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz