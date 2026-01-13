Real data. Real Africa. Real time. COPO owns African consumer truth

For decades, marketers have been held hostage by gatekeepers, delayed surveys, synthetic panels, and shallow proxies for human truth. That era ends today.

Dentsu SSA has created Consumer in Your Pocket (COPO) , a bold innovation that puts Africa’s consumers directly into the hands of marketers and media leaders instantly, 24/7, at the touch of a phone. No more waiting. No more limitations. Just real people, real conversations, and real behavioral signals, available in real time.

Africa’s data advantage: Built Since 2007

At the heart of COPO is Merkury , Africa’s most advanced identity platform. Since 2007, Dentsu has invested relentlessly in building Africa’s richest behavioral dataset, not borrowed, not global proxies, but authentic African consumer truth .

Today, Merkury connects 200 million+ verified African consumer profiles across 10,000 touchpoints , creating a single, privacy-compliant source of truth. This is a first-of-its-kind achievement in Africa, and the foundation that makes COPO possible.

AI powered by real data

Unlike dashboards or chatbots guessing at sentiment, COPO is powered by generative AI layered with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) ensuring every response is grounded in verified African data. Brands can test ideas instantly, track shifting values, and replace lengthy surveys with continuous, living insight.

Now live across key African markets

COPO is already live in South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana, three of the continent’s most influential consumer and media markets. This launch marks a decisive shift in how African insight is created and activated, with additional markets coming online by June as the platform scales across the region.

“COPO is not just another AI product it is the future of African marketing. For nearly two decades, Dentsu has been the only network to truly invest in building its own African data. Nobody else has done it. That’s why we can deliver AI that is authentic, intelligent, and deeply human.

Our partnerships across the region mean we can offer unique ideas that go far beyond our competitors. Any great AI product must be built on amazing and authenticated data and Dentsu SSA is the only agency that has made that real” says Dawn Rowlands, CEO Dentsu SSA.

Invitation to leaders

We invite CMOs, brand managers, and marketing decision-makers to connect with us and join our upcoming virtual launch event taking place on 21 January. Discover how COPO can transform the way your brand listens, learns, and leads in Africa.



