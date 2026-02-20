Growth in creativity places Joe Public and its clients at the top of the 2025 Loeries Rankings

Joe Public has once again affirmed its position as one of Africa and the Middle East’s most formidable creative agencies, sweeping the 2025 Loeries Rankings with 11 Number One positions, a rare achievement that reflects both exceptional individual talent and sustained client success.

Beyond agency accolades, the rankings underscore the power of long-term, trust-based partnerships. Joe Public clients Chicken Licken, Nedbank and AbInBev ranked among the Top 4 most awarded brands at the 2025 Loeries, reinforcing the agency’s belief that enduring creativity is built through consistency, cultural insight, and shared ambition.

“These rankings belong as much to our clients as they do to our people,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public. “Chicken Licken, Nedbank, and AB InBev are brands led by courageous teams who believe in creativity as a growth driver. When that belief is mutual, the work doesn’t just perform, it leads.”

Crucially, our clients’ success is inseparable from Joe Public’s people performance. The agency’s 11 Number One rankings include creative leadership, writing, art direction, animation, sound design, account management, managing directors, and in-house production, demonstrating a culture that develops, trusts, and empowers talent to do career-defining work.

At the centre of this achievement are StudiJoe and JoeMotion, Joe Public’s specialist production arms, which once again demonstrated why embedded capability matters.

StudiJoe ranked Number One in both Recording Studios – Radio & Audio and Recording Studios – Film, a rare dual achievement that speaks to consistency across formats, disciplines, and platforms. From sonic identity to cinematic execution, the studio’s work reflects a deep understanding of how sound and film elevate brand storytelling.

JoeMotion secured the Number One position as Animation Company – Film, reinforcing Joe Public’s leadership in animation craft, an increasingly critical discipline in modern, platform-agnostic brand communication.

“We’ve deliberately invested in building production capability as a core part of our business,” says Gareth Leck, co-founder and group CEO of Joe Public. “StudiJoe and JoeMotion represent how our offering has grown, from traditional agency services into an integrated creative and production platform. The 2025 Loeries results validate that this evolution is delivering at the highest level.”

Together, the 2025 Loeries rankings reaffirm Joe Public’s founding belief: when people thrive, brands win and when clients trust creativity, the results speak for themselves on the continent’s biggest stage.



