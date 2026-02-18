Improving education in South Africa, one school at a time

Africa’s leading independent agency, Joe Public, and its non-profit organisation, One School at a Time (OSAAT), proudly celebrate yet another milestone in their long-standing mission to transform township education. Their partner school of 18 years, Forte High School in Dobsonville, has once again proven that consistent purpose-driven collaboration yields lasting results.

Top Student

The Forte High School Class of 2025 achieved an extraordinary 99.61% matric pass rate, with 77.51% bachelor’s passes and an impressive 264 distinctions. Of the 258 learners who sat for the examinations, only one candidate did not pass. The school continues to be ranked among the top 10 performing schools in the Johannesburg West District, which includes Florida, Roodepoort, Soweto, and surrounding areas.

This achievement builds on a remarkable story of progress and partnership.

When One School at a Time began its journey with Forte in 2008, the school’s pass rate stood at 66%, with 31% bachelor’s passes. Just one year later, after the full implementation of the OSAAT leadership and learner support model, the school leapt to an 82% pass rate and 40% bachelor’s passes.

Over the years, Forte has maintained steady growth – 88% pass rate in 2015, 94% in 2021, and a historic 100% pass rate in 2024 with 73% bachelor’s passes, achieving the long-term goal set more than a decade earlier.

Top Principal Top Teacher

Reflecting on the 2025 results, Pepe Marais, chief purpose and vision officer at Joe Public, said: “Our managing director of One School at a Time, Bronwyn James, and I joined our partner school’s celebration on Valentine’s Day. What stood out most was the deep sense of responsibility shown by Principal Mukosi Mudavhi, who was genuinely saddened to have left one learner behind. Imagine if our country’s leadership displayed this same level of integrity and care for our youth. His example is a shining light of what true educational leadership can achieve.”

Forte High’s purpose is to be a beacon of light – academically, socially, and politically. With the dedicated support of One School at a Time, the school continues to raise the bar for what’s possible in township education in South Africa.

About One School at a Time (OSAAT):

Founded by Joe Public in 2007 (NPO 074-191), One School at a Time works to uplift high schools in under-resourced communities by improving academic results, leadership capacity, and value-driven education systems. OSAAT provides extensive matric support through weekend and holiday programmes, alongside leadership training for school management teams. Its vision is to create a world-class education model within South Africa’s township schools – one that empowers every learner to succeed beyond matric.

