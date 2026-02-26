Trending
Joe Public voted Most Balanced Creative Agency of the Decade
The accolade recognises ten years of consistent performance in Agency Scope research (2016–2026), measured across market perception, client results and competitor opinion. Joe Public ranked first overall for sustained, all-round excellence.
Co-chief creative officers Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana were ranked the #1 and #2 Most Admired Creative Agency Professionals of the Decade, based on aggregate industry recognition. Additionally, one of Joe Public’s leading and long-standing clients, Nedbank’s group chief marketing officer, Khensani Nobanda was awarded Marketer of the Decade.
In the latest 2025 Agency Scope report, Joe Public was also named South Africa’s Most Attractive and Most Ideal Agency to Work With. When marketers were asked which businesses are best positioned to navigate digital transformation and AI, Joe Public was the only agency listed among the top five, alongside global technology leaders.
Co-managing director Mpume Ngobese says the recognition is both humbling and motivating: “This doesn’t bring us comfort – it fuels our determination to keep raising the bar and to continue serving the growth of our clients through the greatness of creativity.”
