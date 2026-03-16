Africa rewrites retail media - lagging brands lose ground

Brands that continue to rely on global playbooks are bleeding opportunity in the world’s fastest evolving retail market.

The brief, Africa’s Retail Media Leapfrog: A dentsu Africa Impact Brief, shows how the continent has skipped legacy e-commerce stages entirely and built a mobile-first, WhatsApp-powered, marketplace-driven commerce economy. While global markets debate cookie loss, African consumers have already moved on, and they are not coming back.

This is not a trend. It is a structural shift. A shift that is already reshaping where people discover, buy and stay loyal. A shift most brands are still not prepared to compete in.

The brief explains why identity not impressions is now the battleground and how dentsu’s COPO powered by Merkury gives marketers the visibility, accountability, and commercial clarity the continent demands.

Marketers who want to grow in Africa must understand the new architecture of influence, attention and commerce and rebuild their strategies accordingly. The brands that adapt will scale. The brands that do not will continue to lose relevance, share, and advantage.

This Impact Brief is the map. Whether you win or fall behind depends on whether you read it.

Download the full brief here.



