    Marketing & Media Advertising

    LePub taps seasoned creatives for Johannesburg office leadership roles

    5 Mar 2025
    5 Mar 2025
    LePub has appointed Graeme Jenner and Harry MacKenzie to lead its Johannesburg office. Jenner has been appointed executive creative director and MacKenzie as creative director.
    The two will lead the Joburg office. Source: Supplied.
    The two will lead the Joburg office. Source: Supplied.

    Creative powerhouse

    LePub’s Johannesburg office, strategically located in one of the city’s key business districts, is designed to engage with new audiences and capitalise on the thriving cultural diversity and dynamic business environment that South Africa offers. This hub will serve as a creative powerhouse, harnessing emerging trends in marketing and advertising to deliver impactful solutions that resonate with consumers. While pushing to deliver exceptional work and set new standards of excellence, LePub will also enhance the presence of LeGarage, its tech-driven collective. LeGarage merges creativity, innovation, and culture to reshape how brands engage with audiences by blending cutting-edge technology with creative ingenuity, fostering a space where innovation thrives, and brand engagement is redefined.

    “We are thrilled to have Graeme and Harry to lead our team in Johannesburg. This is an exciting chapter for us, as it opens new opportunities for brands to engage with Africa's diverse and rapidly evolving markets. With their experience and leadership, Graeme and Harry will drive innovative work that connects brands with audiences in meaningful ways," says Bruno Bertelli, global CEO and CCO of LePub Worldwide.

    Wealth of experience

    The two bring a wealth of industry experience to LePub's Johannesburg operations. Both are seasoned professionals with a proven track record of creating exceptional campaigns for renowned global and local brands. Under their leadership, the agency is poised to make an indelible mark on the African creative landscape.

    Speaking about his new role, Jenner says: “LePub’s obsession with merging cultural resonance and creativity excites me. I look forward to building ideas that truly live in culture and drive tangible impact for brands in South Africa.”

    MacKenzie adds, “LePub is all about pushing boundaries, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join a team that prioritises creativity and cultural connection. This is an exciting moment for South African advertising, and I’m eager to contribute to LePub’s vision.”

