2026 Baxter Zabalaza Awards: New voices redefining African theatre

The winners of the 16th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival Awards have been revealed

Zabalaza Theatre Award winners 2026. Image supplied

The Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival forms a fundamental part of The Baxter’s broader vision to be a vibrant and integrated cultural hub, reflecting the diversity of the country’s demographics for all its patrons, communities, artists and visitors. South African and African themes are given voice and visibility through the Zabalaza activities.

The annual festival is also committed to having a tangible impact on the development of artists, audiences, theatre-makers and communities. It took place from 13-21 March, featuring productions from various South African theatre makers, who worked with mentors to bring their stories to life in full force.

As usual, the awards ceremony offered roof-raising entertainment as the event celebrated the immense talent of all its participants.

The winners of the Best Production/Finest of the Fest Award will have their productions further developed and presented for a full run at The Baxter.

Two productions were announced as recipients for this award: Kinnes van Somers directed by Tamsyn Alexander and Hanro Cloete and Until I Arrive by Lindokuhle Melaphi.

The Zoleka Helesi Award has been presented since 2021, in memory of Zabalaza’s dynamic co-founder Zoleka Helesi, who passed away in 2020. Helesi was a visionary force in the industry, who reminded us about the sacrifices people make and the challenges they overcome to send their children on an outing to Zabalaza.

The Zoleka Helesi Award is presented to a young, talented woman who is clearly going to make a significant impact on the industry. This year it was awarded to Andiswa Anthony.

“We were delighted to see an increase in attendance at evening shows this year, illustrating that people understand experiencing a fresh, South African story makes a compelling evening out,” says Zabalaza artistic director and curator, Mdu Kweyama.

For the past 16 years, the festival has nurtured numerous artists and writers, making a significant contribution to the theatre landscape. Simultaneously, new audience members have had the chance to experience theatre for the first time.

The Festival is a celebration of identity, community, creativity and resilience through inspiring theatre and dynamic storytelling.

The door takings from each show also go straight back to the groups or artists, investing in the future of the arts sector.

Zabalaza is made possible by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports, the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust Fund, the Makwande Empowerment Trust, the City of Cape Town and the HCI Foundation.

Here are the 2026 Zabalaza Festival Award recipients:

Most Promising Actor : Khulekani Kheswa for When Black Men Disappear



: Khulekani Kheswa for Most Promising Actress : Alinda Qhama for Incindi Yedlaka



: Alinda Qhama for Best Supporting Actor : Siphesihle Nkantini for When Black Men Disappear



: Siphesihle Nkantini for Best Supporting Actress : Palesa Raba for How To Train Your Thoughts



: Palesa Raba for Best Ensemble : Kinnes van Somers by Tamsyn Alexander and Hanro Cloete



: by Tamsyn Alexander and Hanro Cloete Best Script : Until I Arrive by Lindokuhle Melaphi



: by Lindokuhle Melaphi Best Actress : Yolanda Ntanyana for Bring Light



: Yolanda Ntanyana for Best Actor : Mnqobi Molefe for When Black Men Disappear



: Mnqobi Molefe for Best Director : Tamsyn Alexander and Hanro Cloete



: Tamsyn Alexander and Hanro Cloete Innovation Award : Mthuthuzeli Zimba for When Black Men Disappear



: Mthuthuzeli Zimba for Zoleka Helesi Award for Female Artist of Outstanding Talent : Andiswa Anthony



: Andiswa Anthony Finest of the Festival: Kinnes van Somers & Until I Arrive

The theatre mentors for 2026 are: Jayne Batzofin, Tiisetso Mashifane, Jacqueline Dommisse, Mandla Mbothwe, Qondiswa James and Carlo Daniels.