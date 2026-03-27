From Test Kitchen to Tswalu: Luke Dale Roberts to open landmark destination restaurant

Acclaimed chef Luke Dale Roberts has announced plans to open a new flagship restaurant at the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve in late 2026 — marking a major new chapter in his career and a significant addition to South Africa’s high-end hospitality landscape.

Carla Schulze and Luke Dale Roberts. Image supplied

Positioned as a destination dining experience, the restaurant will form part of Tswalu’s luxury safari offering, bringing Roberts’ globally influenced cuisine to one of Africa’s most remote and distinctive locations.

A strategic shift toward destination dining

The new venture represents Roberts’ most ambitious project since the launch of The Test Kitchen in 2010, with the chef committing his full creative focus to building a globally competitive culinary destination.

“This is about creating something that reflects the landscape, the ingredients and the sense of place,” Roberts says, signalling a move toward experience-led, location-driven dining — a growing trend in global luxury hospitality.

A strong culinary team driving the vision

The restaurant will be developed in collaboration with a seasoned team from within the Luke Dale Roberts group:

Carla Schulze, executive chef of Salon, will support creative direction



Dillan Kannemeyer, currently head chef at Salon, will relocate to Tswalu to lead the kitchen

This continuity ensures the project builds on the group’s established culinary DNA while adapting to a new, nature-driven environment.

Sustainability and ‘sense of place’ at the core

A defining feature of the restaurant will be its deep integration with the Kalahari landscape, with a focus on:

Locally inspired ingredients



Sustainable sourcing practices



Collaboration with South African artisans and designers