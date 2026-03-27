Trending
Subscribe & Follow
From Test Kitchen to Tswalu: Luke Dale Roberts to open landmark destination restaurant
Positioned as a destination dining experience, the restaurant will form part of Tswalu’s luxury safari offering, bringing Roberts’ globally influenced cuisine to one of Africa’s most remote and distinctive locations.
A strategic shift toward destination dining
The new venture represents Roberts’ most ambitious project since the launch of The Test Kitchen in 2010, with the chef committing his full creative focus to building a globally competitive culinary destination.
“This is about creating something that reflects the landscape, the ingredients and the sense of place,” Roberts says, signalling a move toward experience-led, location-driven dining — a growing trend in global luxury hospitality.
A strong culinary team driving the vision
The restaurant will be developed in collaboration with a seasoned team from within the Luke Dale Roberts group:
- Carla Schulze, executive chef of Salon, will support creative direction
- Dillan Kannemeyer, currently head chef at Salon, will relocate to Tswalu to lead the kitchen
This continuity ensures the project builds on the group’s established culinary DNA while adapting to a new, nature-driven environment.
Sustainability and ‘sense of place’ at the core
A defining feature of the restaurant will be its deep integration with the Kalahari landscape, with a focus on:
- Locally inspired ingredients
- Sustainable sourcing practices
- Collaboration with South African artisans and designers
A market shift
The launch also coincides with a strategic repositioning of Salon, which will close in its current format at the end of March 2026.
Roberts notes a shift in consumer behaviour, with diners increasingly seeking flexibility and choice rather than fixed tasting menus — a trend reshaping fine dining globally.
The Salon space will transition into a private dining and events venue, while key team members move to the Tswalu project.
Elevating South Africa’s culinary position
Roberts, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential chefs, has played a central role in shaping modern South African dining through restaurants such as The Test Kitchen and The Pot Luck Club.
The Tswalu restaurant builds on this legacy, positioning South Africa as a destination for world-class, experience-led gastronomy.
With its combination of remote location, sustainability focus and high-calibre culinary leadership, the Tswalu project reflects a broader industry shift toward immersive, destination-driven experiences.
For Roberts, the vision is clear: to create a restaurant that not only complements its environment but stands confidently on the global stage.
In doing so, the project signals a new era for South African fine dining — one where place, purpose and experience are as important as the food itself.