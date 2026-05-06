Sentech expands Freevision Play as Afree TV launches platform

Afree TV is more than a streaming service. It is a continental collaboration bringing together African broadcasters and content owners to amplify the continent’s stories, voices, and perspectives on a global stage.

Powered by Sentech’s Freevision Play OTT platform, Afree TV is a free-to-access global streaming platform, removing traditional barriers to distribution and enabling audiences everywhere to discover the richness of African content.

About Afree TV

Afree TV is a free, global FAST streaming platform dedicated to showcasing African content to worldwide audiences. Powered by Sentech’s Freevision Play OTT platform, it brings together broadcasters and content owners to deliver high-quality programming while enabling sustainable monetisation through advertising.

Learn more: www.afreetv.net

About Sentech:

Sentech is South Africa’s state-owned signal distributor and a leading provider of digital infrastructure and connectivity solutions. The company plays a critical role in enabling nation-wide broadcasting services and expanding broadband access, particularly in underserved and rural areas. Through continued investment in advanced technologies, Sentech supports South Africa’s digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.



