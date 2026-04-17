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South Africa’s digital infrastructure is a national imperative

South Africa must respond decisively to the growing of digital infrastructure by accelerating investment and strengthening critical skills across both the public and private sectors.
Issued by SENTECH
17 Apr 2026
17 Apr 2026
South Africa&#x2019;s digital infrastructure is a national imperative

Digital infrastructure is not only a catalyst for economic growth, but also a fundamental enabler of improved access to public services and inclusive development. As the country enters a new digital era, it demands a strong, affordable connectivity backbone, supported by national data centre capabilities that lay a solid foundation for incremental innovation.

It is in this context that Sentech builds on its strong infrastructure base and clear public mandate to ensure that South Africans are connected daily through its media distribution and broadband connectivity capabilities. We are advancing these strategic capabilities with a focus on next-generation technologies, including 5G connectivity and advanced satellite solutions.

To fully realise the potential of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, South Africa must strengthen its data maturity and significantly expand its data centre capacity. Sentech is actively investing in this space to support both public and private sector needs, contributing to the development of a more data-driven and competitive economy.

South Africa&#x2019;s digital infrastructure is a national imperative

“A connected and digitised society is a thriving society. Strengthening South Africa’s digital infrastructure is critical to unlocking socio-economic growth and ensuring that no one is left behind,” said Tebogo Leshope, CEO of Sentech.

To ensure long-term sustainability, Sentech’s strategy is anchored in strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. The organisation is actively reducing carbon emissions through the adoption of green energy solutions across its infrastructure footprint, while continuing to invest in community upliftment through its corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives.

Sentech also maintains a firm commitment to sound governance, recognising it as a cornerstone of sustainable performance and stakeholder trust.

Join us for more at Sentech Africa Tech Week 2026, with Sentech as a headline sponsor!

Read more: Sentech, digital infrastructure
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SENTECH
SENTECH is a South African based digital infrastructure and content delivery company.
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