Sentech supports youth empowerment at Empowa Youth Week in Sebokeng

Sentech, as part of the entities under the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), participated in the Empowa Youth Week taking place today in Sebokeng under the theme “Powering the Youth Economy: Health, Wellness and Longevity Economy.” The event seeks to unlock opportunities for youth in the Vaal while supporting township-based enterprises.

The initiative brings together various stakeholders committed to empowering young people through access to information, career guidance, and exposure to opportunities within key sectors of the economy.

Sentech’s participation focuses on showcasing its role in enabling South Africa’s digital ecosystem through broadcasting, connectivity, and infrastructure development. By engaging directly with learners and youth, the organisation aims to inspire interest in careers within the ICT sector and contribute to building a digitally skilled future workforce.

As a DCDT entity, Sentech remains committed to supporting government’s vision of inclusive digital transformation and youth development. Platforms such as Empowa Youth Week play a critical role in bridging the information gap and ensuring that young people, particularly in underserved communities, are aware of the opportunities available to them.

Sentech will continue to partner with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to drive initiatives that empower youth and advance South Africa’s digital future.

Empowa Youth Week 20- 24 April 2026 Sebokeng Unit 14, Vaal.



