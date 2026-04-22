Engen modernises Maths and Science programme with new digital platform

Engen has revamped its long-standing Maths and Science School (Emss) programme, building the new version around a modern blended learning approach that incorporates both in-person engagement and digital learning to enhance accessibility and learner outcomes.

Engen welcomed South Durban earners to the launch of the revamped Emss blended programme

Since its inception in 1987, the Emss programme has been a lifeline for South African students striving to excel in Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

Learners across the country attended national onboarding workshops held on 11 April 2026 in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Gqeberha, marking the official launch of this next evolution in learner support.

During the workshops, learners were officially onboarded onto the programme’s new learning management system (LMS), which provides continuous access to educational content, structured assignments and tools to monitor academic progress.

The platform empowers learners to take ownership of their studies through self-paced learning, while ensuring consistent support and engagement throughout the academic year.

Participants are selected through a rigorous application and assessment process, a reflection of the programme’s commitment to nurturing high-potential learners who are serious about academic excellence and their future.

The programme will also introduce performance-based recognition and incentives for top-performing learners throughout the year. The new platform rewards achievement with tangible rewards, as well as formal recognition.

The sessions equipped Grade 10 to 12 learners with a comprehensive understanding of the new programme’s structure, expectations and support systems. As part of the experience, learners completed baseline assessments in Mathematics and Physical Sciences, received specialised study materials, and engaged with programme partners and Stem mentors who will guide them throughout their journey.

Delivered in partnership with Raizcorp and Advantage Learn, Emss remains focused on strengthening performance in Mathematics and Physical Science at its core. However, from next year, the programme will introduce dedicated modules in artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship.