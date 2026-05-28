South Africa
ESG NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cape ChamberGagasi FMTrialogueDunlop Tyres SASafripolHOT 102.7FMKIC South AfricaYellow Door EnergyProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    No receipts? PBOs still mandated to file Sars null returns by 31 May

    The clock is ticking for South African Public Benefit Organisations (PBOs). With the Sars IT3(d) third-party data submission deadline on 31 May 2026, Section 18A-approved organisations are facing a critical compliance countdown. All PBOs that issued tax-deductible donation receipts between 1 March 2025 and 28 February 2026 must accurately submit detailed donor and receipt information now to avoid falling foul of the taxman.
    28 May 2026
    28 May 2026
    Image source: rawpixel.com from
    Image source: rawpixel.com from Magnific.com

    Crucially, even PBOs that issued zero receipts during this tax year are required to submit a 'null' declaration. Sars mandates these null filings to mitigate the risk of identity fraud and false donor claims.

    Inyathelo finance director, Soraya Joonas explained that the warning comes amid significantly heightened regulatory oversight across the non-profit sector. "We have observed that Sars is significantly increasing scrutiny of PBO compliance obligations, including IT12EI returns, Section 18A administration and IT3(d) submissions," she said. Joonas added that certain PBOs have already received notices of non-compliance.

    The IT3(d) framework integrates NPOs into Sars' digital ecosystem, allowing the revenue authority to cross-reference donor tax claims directly against PBO records.

    Failure to comply poses severe operational risks, potentially jeopardising an entity's PBO status or Section 18A approval. Furthermore, Sars is actively rejecting donation claims on donor tax returns where the corresponding PBO has failed to submit its IT3(d) data on time, potentially affecting donor trust and future funding.

    To comply, NPOs must utilise appropriate Sars submission channels. Using e-filing accommodates manual entry for under 50 certificates, while bulk uploads via HTTPS are required for larger volumes.

    Joonas reiterated that while compliance contributes to rising financial costs, it offers a vital opportunity to strengthen data systems, enhance transparency and reinforce public trust following South Africa's removal from the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

    Read more: SARS, Inyathelo, tax deadline, Soraya Joonas
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz