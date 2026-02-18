Engen adds 30 new low-emission Springbok-branded trucks to its fleet

As part of its fleet lifecycle management programme, Engen has added 30 new lower-emission trucks to its national fleet in South Africa.

Reflecting its support of SA Rugby, Engen's new trailers carry Springbok branding. Image supplied.

The new Euro V fuel specification vehicles are designed to support both short- and long-haul fuel distribution.

They incorporate advanced engine management systems, improved fuel-efficiency technology and emissions-reduction solutions.

A key feature of the new trucks is the integration of Euro V emissions technology supported by Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems and AdBlue.

These systems significantly reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions while allowing engines to operate at optimal performance levels.

The new vehicles are equipped with comprehensive driver-assist and risk-mitigation technologies, including electronic braking systems, stability control, traction management and predictive cruise control.

These features enhance vehicle stability, reduce driver fatigue and improve safety under demanding operating conditions.

The fleet also incorporates Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), using AI-powered cameras and sensors to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings in real time.

Features such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and collision warnings help prevent incidents before they occur.

To further strengthen operational oversight, Engen has installed an In-Vehicle Monitoring System (IVMS) across the fleet.

The system provides real-time visibility of vehicle performance and driver behaviour, and several monitoring elements.

Each vehicle is fitted with multiple internal and external cameras, providing 360-degree visibility and enabling real-time fatigue detection.

AI-driven systems analyse driver alertness and vehicle behaviour, issuing alerts where potential risks are identified.

This layered safety approach enhances accountability, reduces operational risk and supports compliance with best-practice transport standards.

Adding a distinctive national element, the new trailers carry Springbok branding — reflecting Engen’s sponsorship of SA Rugby.