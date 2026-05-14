From AI to affordability: The trends redefining foodservice in 2026

According to Unilever Food Solutions’ latest Future Menus report, rising costs, tighter margins and discerning diners is reshaping what ends up on the plate.

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Now in its fourth edition, the report has become a key global reference for chefs, restaurateurs and foodservice professionals. It draws on data from millions of online searches, insights from more than 250 chefs across 75 countries, and real consumer behaviour to provide a clear view of what will shape menus in the year ahead.

This year, Future Menus also introduces a new AI-powered personalised experience, designed to help operators move from inspiration to implementation. By combining chef-led insight with operator-specific inputs, the platform delivers tailored, actionable recommendations that help food businesses make smarter decisions for their own kitchens, customers and challenges.

“Last year’s Future Menus report showed diners responding to gourmet ingredients and the theatre of elevated eating. This year, the focus has shifted to honest storytelling, quality ingredients and value for money in every bite,” says Yonela Motloung, marketing director for Unilever Food Solutions South Africa.

At its core, the report shows that in 2026, foodservice is about making smarter choices, creating food with meaning and delivering dishes that feel worth every cent.

“The pressure in today’s kitchens is real. Costs are rising, margins are tighter, and diners have more choice than ever before,” explains Motloung.

“They’re exposed to more restaurants, more recipes and better food, which has significantly raised expectations. At the same time, younger consumers, especially Gen Z, are looking for value for money, creativity and experiences that feel personal and authentic. Together, those shifts are driving demand for food that delivers on quality, story and value.”

For chefs, she says, the opportunity lies in being more deliberate about what earns a place on the plate.

“In 2026, success is not about adding more. It’s about doing better with what you have. Diners are looking for food that feels honest, tells a story and delivers real value for money. The opportunity is to meet that moment with creativity, without adding unnecessary complexity. With the new AI-powered experience, chefs can also use those insights to help them make quicker decisions; whether they’re looking to reduce waste, improve menu value or make better use of local ingredients.”

The report highlights four key trends shaping global foodservice in 2026:

Culinary Roots: A continued focus on heritage, where indigenous ingredients, traditional techniques and ancestral recipes are reimagined for modern diners. The trend celebrates authenticity, local sourcing and food that tells a story of place and identity.

Street Food Couture: A shift towards accessible, premium-feeling food rooted in street culture, where craft, technique and regional pride take centre stage. The focus is on bold flavours, smaller formats and dishes that feel both indulgent and real.

Borderless Cuisine: A move away from traditional fusion towards a more thoughtful blending of global cuisines, where chefs draw on techniques, ingredients and traditions from across cultures with greater understanding and respect.

Diner Designed: A more refined approach to personalisation, where diners still have choice, but without unnecessary complexity. Simpler menus, modular builds and flexible formats allow for customisation while keeping kitchens efficient.

Motloung says the value of the report lies in how practical and relevant it is for anyone working with food. “Whether you are an aspiring chef, an established restaurateur or leading a five-star kitchen, Future Menus 2026 offers ideas and inspiration that can be applied in real and meaningful ways. It combines global intelligence, chef expertise and AI-powered personalisation to help operators move from knowing what is trending to understanding what it could mean for their own business.”

The full Future Menus 2026 reports are available to download for free.