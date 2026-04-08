HelloAida bridges language barriers with AI-powered tutoring for SA students

A new South African AI tutoring platform, HelloAida, has launched with a focus on guided learning rather than simple answer generation.

Leora Hessen, entrepreneur and founder of HelloAida

This custom-built, multilingual platform is designed to address educator concerns regarding AI-enabled academic shortcuts by walking students through problem-solving processes to build comprehension and critical thinking.

“AI should not replace thinking – it should strengthen it,” says Leora Hessen, entrepreneur and founder of HelloAida. “The real value of learning is not in getting the answer, but in understanding why it’s the answer.

"HelloAida is here to make that journey more supported and accessible, helping students engage more deeply with their work, rather than simply completing it."

Key features and functionality

HelloAida supports all grades (Gr 1-12) and subjects across the CAPS and IEB frameworks, and is available in 11 official South African languages to facilitate learning in a student's home tongue.

It offers a practical way to integrate AI into education while reinforcing effort, engagement, and understanding, rather than enabling shortcuts. Instead of providing direct results, the AI uses step-by-step prompts and explanations to encourage independent problem-solving and retention.

The platform works on any smartphone, tablet, or computer and is optimised for low-data use. The company is also in the process of developing offline content packs for areas with limited connectivity.

"There is a generation of students who will grow up in a world where AI is simply part of everyday life," says Hessen. "HelloAida is about preparing them to use it responsibly and intelligently – and to become confident, capable thinkers."

For more information on the service and subscription options, or to try 20 free questions to experience guided learning in action, visit www.helloaida.ai