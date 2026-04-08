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Seseko announces 2026 Digital Skills Summit to empower South Africa’s future workforce
Under the theme Bridging Education, Technology & Future Careers, the summit will directly engage 1,500 students, 200+ educators, 75 schools, and 15 districts across Gauteng, creating one of the region’s most impactful platforms for youth digital empowerment.
Why this summit matters now
South Africa is at a critical turning point:
- Youth unemployment remains above 45%, with many young people lacking access to relevant digital skills
- Over 60% of jobs in the future will require digital literacy or technical skills
- The demand for skills in coding, AI, data, and digital entrepreneurship continues to outpace supply.
At the same time, access to hands-on exposure, mentorship, and real-world career pathways remains limited, especially in underserved communities. The Seseko Digital Skills Summit is designed to close this gap.
A platform for real impact
This is not just another conference. The summit delivers practical, hands-on experiences that prepare students for the modern workforce:
- Interactive digital workshops in coding, technology, and innovation.
- Career guidance and mentorship from industry professionals.
- Exposure to emerging technologies shaping the future of work.
- Panel discussions and thought leadership from leading voices.
- Direct engagement between students and employers.
By connecting education with industry, Seseko is helping to build a pipeline of future-ready talent.
A unique opportunity for sponsors
The Digital Skills Summit offers partners a powerful platform to:
- Engage directly with 1,500+ students — future employees, innovators, and consumers
- Position your brand as a leader in education and digital transformation
- Access high-impact visibility through branding, exhibition spaces, and speaking opportunities
- Contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s socio-economic development.
Sponsors will play a critical role in unlocking opportunity, driving inclusion, and shaping the next generation of talent.
Focus areas
- Technology and Coding
- Digital Literacy
- Future Careers
- Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Join us in shaping the future
Seseko invites corporate partners, technology companies, and education stakeholders to collaborate in building a digitally empowered South Africa. This is more than sponsorship – it’s an opportunity to invest in the future workforce, drive impact at scale, and be part of a national movement toward inclusive digital growth.
Get involved
To partner or learn more, email az.oc.okeses@timmus.
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