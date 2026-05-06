Easigas adds QR-code seals to gas cylinders so buyers can spot illegal refills

Easigas has introduced a breakthrough smart tamper-evident seal with unique QR code technology, marking a significant advancement in gas safety.

Image credit: Easigas

With a phone scan, consumers can confirm the fill date, fill location and whether the cylinder is genuine.

Each code is uniquely generated with a built-in expiry, meaning it can't be copied or reused.

It works the same way no matter where the cylinder is purchased, as long as it's from an authorised Easigas distributor.

Illegal operators

The rise in electricity costs has led to a boom in the LPG sector, attracting interest from illegal operators.

These operators under- or overfill cylinders, tamper with seals, or contaminate the contents.

In practical terms, that could mean consumers paying full price for a half-full cylinder, damaging appliances, or even voiding their insurance without knowing it.

Illegally refilled cylinders often carry fake seals, are past their safety lifespan, or show signs of tampering, none of which the average person would spot when grabbing a cylinder off the shelf.

Therefore, the company has also designed the seal itself with everyday convenience in mind.

The single-release mechanism comes apart cleanly with just two fingers. The seals are also recyclable and biodegradable.

Jeremie Tromp, CEO of Easigas, says, “As more South African households rely on gas, they deserve to know that they are not compromising the safety of their home, and that they are getting what they are paying for in terms of quantity and quality.

“That's what this innovative seal gives them.”

The Safe LP Gas Distributors Network of South Africa also provides each of its distributors with a QR code that they need to display.

The code comes with a certificate and additional marketing material, which contains the QR Code that will link to their profile on the Safe LP Gas Distributors Network.