35 South African women-led manufacturing businesses empowered

Launched during Earth Month, Amazon and WomHub’s Sustainable Sellers Incubator empowers 35 South African women-led manufacturing businesses to build sustainable, globally competitive enterprises.

Amazon launches Sustainable Sellers Incubator for South African women entrepreneurs (Image source: @ Amazon https://sellercentral.amazon.co.za/ Amazon]]

Launching in Earth Month reflects the incubator’s philosophy that environmental responsibility and business growth are inseparable.

"By empowering South African women entrepreneurs to build businesses rooted in environmental responsibility from day one, we're not just supporting individual success - we're contributing to a more sustainable future that benefits communities and the planet.

"This incubator demonstrates our commitment to enabling the next generation of South African sellers to grow and compete globally,” says Robert Koen, Amazon's managing director sub-Saharan Africa.

Comprehensive training

A nine-month programme, the 35 participating women-led businesses, selected from across South Africa, will receive comprehensive training that integrates circular economy principles, sustainable product design, and eco-friendly practices alongside essential business and digital skills.

The programme's sustainability curriculum covers circular economy principles, ethical sourcing, sustainable packaging, purpose-driven branding, and environmental impact measurement.

This focus on environmental stewardship is complemented by comprehensive business development support, including training in financial management, marketing, quality control, and e-commerce commercialisation, alongside one-on-one mentorship and access to patient capital, such as grant funding and low-interest loans, for sustainable growth.

Participants will also receive assistance in navigating Amazon's Seller Central information portal for guidance with account registration, optimised product listings, professional catalogue photography, brand registration, and Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) services – all while maintaining their commitment to sustainable business practices. Additionally, access to co-working spaces and innovation hubs in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and East London provides physical infrastructure for collaboration and growth.

Business services tailored for female founders

WomHub brings nearly two decades of experience supporting women entrepreneurs in Stem. Since 2006, the organisation has worked across 33 countries, delivering multiple incubators and accelerators, including the Circular Economy Incubator, and Resilient Futures Fund programmes.

WomHub is a South African ecosystem enabler and advisory firm supporting innovation along the Science, Technology, Engineering, Manufacturing (Stem) value chain, and provides business services tailored for female founders.

"This announcement represents our vision for the future of South African entrepreneurship," says Naadiya Moosajee, chief innovation officer & co-founder of WomHub.

"We're proving that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. By equipping women entrepreneurs with both business acumen and environmental consciousness, we're building a new generation of South African brands that compete globally while protecting our planet for future generations."

The announcement underscores both organisations' commitment to environmental stewardship and economic empowerment, positioning sustainability not as an afterthought, but as a core driver of business success in the digital economy.