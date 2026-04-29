South Africa
Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthConverge AfricaOnPoint PRThinkerneurEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    35 South African women-led manufacturing businesses empowered

    Launched during Earth Month, Amazon and WomHub’s Sustainable Sellers Incubator empowers 35 South African women-led manufacturing businesses to build sustainable, globally competitive enterprises.
    29 Apr 2026
    29 Apr 2026
    Amazon launches Sustainable Sellers Incubator for South African women entrepreneurs (Image source: @ Amazon https://sellercentral.amazon.co.za/ Amazon]]
    Amazon launches Sustainable Sellers Incubator for South African women entrepreneurs (Image source: @ Amazon https://sellercentral.amazon.co.za/ Amazon]]

    Launching in Earth Month reflects the incubator’s philosophy that environmental responsibility and business growth are inseparable.

    "By empowering South African women entrepreneurs to build businesses rooted in environmental responsibility from day one, we're not just supporting individual success - we're contributing to a more sustainable future that benefits communities and the planet.

    "This incubator demonstrates our commitment to enabling the next generation of South African sellers to grow and compete globally,” says Robert Koen, Amazon's managing director sub-Saharan Africa.

    Comprehensive training

    A nine-month programme, the 35 participating women-led businesses, selected from across South Africa, will receive comprehensive training that integrates circular economy principles, sustainable product design, and eco-friendly practices alongside essential business and digital skills.

    The programme's sustainability curriculum covers circular economy principles, ethical sourcing, sustainable packaging, purpose-driven branding, and environmental impact measurement.

    This focus on environmental stewardship is complemented by comprehensive business development support, including training in financial management, marketing, quality control, and e-commerce commercialisation, alongside one-on-one mentorship and access to patient capital, such as grant funding and low-interest loans, for sustainable growth.

    Participants will also receive assistance in navigating Amazon's Seller Central information portal for guidance with account registration, optimised product listings, professional catalogue photography, brand registration, and Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) services – all while maintaining their commitment to sustainable business practices. Additionally, access to co-working spaces and innovation hubs in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and East London provides physical infrastructure for collaboration and growth.

    Business services tailored for female founders

    WomHub brings nearly two decades of experience supporting women entrepreneurs in Stem. Since 2006, the organisation has worked across 33 countries, delivering multiple incubators and accelerators, including the Circular Economy Incubator, and Resilient Futures Fund programmes.

    WomHub is a South African ecosystem enabler and advisory firm supporting innovation along the Science, Technology, Engineering, Manufacturing (Stem) value chain, and provides business services tailored for female founders.

    "This announcement represents our vision for the future of South African entrepreneurship," says Naadiya Moosajee, chief innovation officer & co-founder of WomHub.

    "We're proving that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. By equipping women entrepreneurs with both business acumen and environmental consciousness, we're building a new generation of South African brands that compete globally while protecting our planet for future generations."

    The announcement underscores both organisations' commitment to environmental stewardship and economic empowerment, positioning sustainability not as an afterthought, but as a core driver of business success in the digital economy.

    Read more: women entrepreneurs, Amazon, sustainable packaging, STeM, business incubator, environmental responsibility, purpose-driven branding, circular economy principles, Naadiya Moosajee, ethical sourcing, WomHub, Robert Koen
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz