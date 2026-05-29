South Africa
Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SRK ConsultingCatchwordsAir Products South AfricaYellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Oil steadies as market awaits possible US-Iran ceasefire deal

    Oil futures steadied on Friday, 29 May, but were on track for their steepest weekly decline since early April after reports that the US and Iran had reached an agreement on a potential ceasefire extension.
    By Seher Dareen, Helen Clark, Sudarshan Varadhan
    29 May 2026
    29 May 2026
    File photo: A drone view of a pump jack and drilling rig south of Midland, Texas, USon 11 June 2025. Reuters/Eli Hartman/File Photo
    File photo: A drone view of a pump jack and drilling rig south of Midland, Texas, USon 11 June 2025. Reuters/Eli Hartman/File Photo

    Brent crude futures for July were down 34c, or 0.3%, at $94.05 a barrel by 0810 GMT. US oil futures were steady at $88.89. Both had fallen more than 1% earlier in the session.

    Brent has plunged by about 9% this week for its steepest weekly decline since the week to 6 April. WTI, meanwhile, has dropped by nearly 8% for its biggest weekly loss since the week to 13 April.

    "While oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain restricted and oil inventories keep falling, the market focus remains on the possibility of a deal between the US and Iran," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

    The US and Iran reached an agreement on Thursday, 28 May, to extend a ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, sources told Reuters, though US President Donald Trump has yet to approve it and Iranian state media said it had not been finalised.

    Prices have been volatile in recent sessions, swinging by as much as $6 for both benchmarks on conflicting signals over a possible end to the Iran war and potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which was previously a conduit for a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

    Traffic through the maritime chokepoint remains a small fraction of levels before the conflict. Analysts at ING said a reopening of the waterway would offer some immediate relief to the oil market, but a recovery is still uncertain.

    Japan, which relies heavily on oil from the Middle East, last month registered a 66% drop in crude oil imports compared with April last year.

    US crude, gasoline and distillate stockpiles fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, as demand from refiners and consumers rose and exports fell by 1.16 million bpd to 4.4 million bpd. [EIA/S]

    Read more: oil, Helen Clark, Seher Dareen
    Share this article

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Seher Dareen, Helen Clark, Sudarshan Varadhan

    Reporting by Seher Dareen in London, Additional reporting by Helen Clark and Sudarshan Varadhan in Singapore, Editing by David Goodman
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz