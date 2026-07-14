Inter-Hotel Challenge returns to develop SA's next hospitality leaders

Young hospitality professionals from across South Africa will once again take part in the Inter-Hotel Challenge as the 2026 programme gets under way, offering mentorship, practical training and industry competition designed to prepare the sector's next generation of talent.

Source: Supplied | ’The Mentor of the Year’ Augustino Bedini (The Beverly Hills)

The annual initiative supports chefs, bakers, pastry chefs, food and beverage professionals, wine stewards, concierges and other hospitality practitioners from leading hotels across the country, providing opportunities to build skills, gain industry exposure and advance their careers.

Union Tiles joins the programme as headline partner for this year's competition, which will culminate in the annual Awards Gala on 1 December 2026.

"When Chania and I launched the Inter-Hotel Challenge fourteen years ago, our vision was to create opportunities for young hospitality professionals to grow and excel.

"It has been incredibly rewarding to watch the programme go from strength to strength and to see so many participants build successful careers as a result of their involvement," says Annette Kesler of Showcook, organisers of the Inter-Hotel Challenge.

Industry collaboration supports hospitality development

The 2026 programme brings together 35 hotel partners, food and beverage suppliers, industry judges, guest speakers, mentors and South African wineries.

Participating hotels are paired with winery partners throughout the competition, providing participants with opportunities to showcase their skills while strengthening the links between hospitality, food and wine.

"Supporting the Inter-Hotel Challenge is an investment in the future of South African hospitality, an area where we are particularly focused to ensure exceptional guest experiences. We are proud to partner with an initiative that not only celebrates talent but actively creates opportunities for young professionals to build meaningful and rewarding careers," says Gary Shayne, CEO of Origin Enterprises Ltd and owner of Union Tiles.

Hotels invest significant time and resources in mentoring and preparing candidates throughout the year, helping develop future leaders within South Africa's hospitality and tourism sectors.

Patrick Fisher, general manager of Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town, says the programme has become an important development platform for the industry.

"As an industry, we have a responsibility to nurture the next generation of hospitality professionals. The Inter-Hotel Challenge creates a platform where young talent can learn from experienced mentors, build confidence and develop the skills required to succeed in a highly competitive environment. These opportunities are invaluable in shaping future leaders for our industry. At Mount Nelson, we see first-hand how excellence is built through dedication, mentorship and continuous learning. The recent international recognition of Amura by Ángel León, named among the World's Most Beautiful Restaurants for 2026 by the Prix Versailles, reflects the standards our industry is capable of achieving."

Creating career opportunities

Over the past 14 years, the programme has helped launch and accelerate the careers of hospitality professionals.

Among them is Ndaba Dube, now director of new business and partnerships at the President Hotel. Dube first entered the competition in 2013 as a wine steward candidate, earning the title of Most Promising Wine Steward before placing third in the Best Wine Steward category the following year. He now serves as a mentor and judge in the associated Young Stars Programme.

"The Inter-Hotel Challenge was the catalyst; it gave me the confidence to benchmark myself against the best in the industry and helped me better understand the opportunities available within hospitality.

"More than a decade later, having progressed from competitor to mentor and judge, I have seen first-hand how the programme continues to change lives and careers."

Throughout the programme, participants work with executive chefs, hospitality leaders, wine producers and tourism professionals, developing technical expertise alongside leadership and professional skills.

The programme is supported by a range of industry partners.

"We are thrilled to support the next generation of hospitality talent. Through this sponsorship, the winning wine stewards will gain access to world-class sommelier training to complete relevant certifications, helping to guide their journey towards becoming an exceptional sommelier, further shaping their careers in hospitality," says Philip Abrahamson, CEO of Clearworld Suppliers.

The Inter-Hotel Challenge South Africa 2026 will culminate in the annual Awards Gala on 1 December 2026, where participants will be recognised for their achievements.

The programme launches in July, with events taking place in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.