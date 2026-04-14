Inscape launches higher certificate in entrepreneurship for aspiring founders and innovators

Applications open for July 2026, with contact and distance learning options.

Inscape has announced the launch of its new higher certificate in entrepreneurship, an NQF Level 5 qualification (120 credits) designed to give aspiring entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs the mindset, tools, and practical foundation to start building real ventures. It’s aimed at people with ideas who don’t yet know how to move forward.

The first intake opens in July 2026, with both contact (1 year) and distance learning (1–2 years) options.

Built for people who want to move

“South Africa does not have a shortage of ambition or ideas. What it has is a gap in the mindset and foundational knowledge needed to actually do something with them,” says Shimone Dornbrack, programme manager: Business and Innovation.

The programme emerged from conversations with industry. Companies are looking for people who can think independently, solve problems, and bring new ideas into the workplace. At the same time, more people are realising that waiting for a job isn’t always the answer.

You won’t just sit in class

The focus is practical. From early on, students work on real ideas and build things they can actually use.

By the end of the programme, students graduate with a business plan they’ve developed themselves, along with experience pitching it. The programme also includes 240 hours of industry engagement.

“Students are working on real challenges from the start,” Dornbrack says. “They’re making decisions, figuring things out, and building confidence as they go.”

The course covers key areas such as spotting opportunities, solving real problems, building and testing a business idea, understanding how a business runs, and thinking creatively and adapting when things change.

Why a higher certificate?

The programme was designed to be accessible and quick to apply in real life.

“You don’t need years of prior study, and you don’t need to wait years to use what you’ve learned,” Dornbrack explains. “You can complete it in a year and start.”

Who this is for

This programme is designed for people at different starting points, whether they want to bring better ideas into their current company, have a business idea that needs direction, or have been thinking about starting something but keep putting it off. It also speaks to those who don’t want to follow the traditional university route but still want something practical.

“Honestly, anyone with an idea and a need for structure,” says Dornbrack.

Why now?

More people are starting to realise they may need to create their own opportunities. “Formal employment is not keeping up,” Dornbrack says. “For a lot of people, building something of their own is the most realistic path.”

While there is more support available now, without the basics, it’s hard to make use of it. This programme focuses on getting those basics right.

Graduates are equipped to start their own businesses, work in small businesses, startups, or creative industries, take on roles where problem-solving and initiative matter, or continue with further study.

“We want graduates who don’t just wait for opportunities,” Dornbrack says. “They create them.”

If you’re unsure where to start

“The skills can be learned. The tools are there,” Dornbrack says. “At some point, you have to back yourself and try. This programme gives you the foundation to do that with confidence.”

Applications for the July 2026 intake are now open.



