Inscape strengthens creative education portfolio with acquisition of Villioti Fashion Institute

A strategic move to strengthen South Africa’s creative education landscape.

Inscape Education Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Villioti Fashion Institute, one of South Africa’s distinctive private fashion education institutions. This strategic acquisition marks an important milestone in Inscape’s continued commitment to advancing creative education, expanding access to industry-relevant learning, and strengthening pathways for students into the creative economy.

Founded by renowned South African fashion designer Spero Villioti, Villioti Fashion Institute has built a respected reputation for fashion education rooted in craftsmanship, industry knowledge, international exposure and creative excellence. Its offering includes accredited undergraduate fashion programmes and short courses designed to prepare students for careers in the fashion and design industries.

The acquisition brings together two institutions with a shared commitment to creativity, employability, innovation and meaningful impact. Inscape, South Africa’s oldest privately-owned multidisciplinary creative institution, has long been recognised for its design-led approach to education and its focus on preparing graduates for the realities of work, society and a rapidly changing global economy.

Inscape and Villioti acquisition

“This acquisition is not simply about growth. It is about stewardship, continuity and possibility,” says Helen Bührs, CEO of Inscape Education Group. “Villioti has a proud legacy in fashion education, and we are honoured to carry that legacy forward. Together, we have the opportunity to strengthen fashion education in South Africa, support emerging creative talent, and create new pathways for students to participate meaningfully in the creative industries.”

The integration of Villioti Fashion Institute into the Inscape ecosystem will enable both institutions to explore shared academic strengths, expanded student support, industry collaboration, curriculum innovation, and broader opportunities for students across fashion, design, entrepreneurship, digital communication, and creative business.

For current and prospective students, the acquisition signals continuity, stability, and future-focused growth. Existing academic commitments will remain a priority, with careful attention given to maintaining programme quality, student experience and institutional identity during the transition.

“Spero Villioti and the Villioti team have made a significant contribution to South African fashion education,” adds Bührs. “Our responsibility now is to honour what has been built, while investing in the next chapter of creative learning. We believe fashion education has an important role to play in shaping culture, building livelihoods, developing entrepreneurs and contributing to South Africa’s creative economy.”

The acquisition forms part of Inscape’s broader vision to build a future-fit institution that equips students not only with technical and creative competence, but also with the confidence, adaptability and applied experience needed to make a meaningful impact in their industries and communities.

Further details regarding the integration process, academic developments, and student opportunities will be communicated in due course.



