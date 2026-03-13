BizTrends2026 | Juno Media’s Tanya Schreuder: AI more scale, not more value

The AI revolution has fundamentally lowered the barriers to execution. Campaigns that once took weeks of planning, production and manual optimisation can now be deployed at scale in a matter of days. Data optimisation has become a hygiene factor. Automation is accessible. Tools are democratised.

Tanya Schreuder, CEO, Juno Media says that while AI has made media more efficient, but it has also made it much noisier (Image supplied)

This has fundamentally changed the competitive landscape, and we can execute at speed and scale... execution alone is no longer a differentiator.

AI has made media more efficient, but it has also made it much noisier. We have more brands, more content and more campaigns chasing the same attention.

An advantage and a threat

This is both an advantage and a threat.When scale becomes easy, volume increases. And when volume increases without strategic control, saturation follows. But saturation does not build brands; it erodes them.

In an AI-driven marketplace, the real competition is no longer about who can automate the fastest; it is about who can create the most meaning.

Automation and strategy

There is a meaningful difference between automation and strategy.

Automation quickly pushes messages into more places, but strategy decides where and why those messages belong.

AI enables precision, but precision without purpose simply creates highly targeted irrelevance.

Consumers do not want more ads. They want value, delivered at the right moment, in the right mindset, with the right message.

Human nuance remains critical

Neuroscience backed research from NielsenIQ reinforces why human nuance remains critical. In 2024, NIQ found that AI-generated ads, even those considered high quality, elicited weaker memory activation in the consumer brain compared to traditional human-created advertising.

NielsenIQ, NIQ research uncovers hidden consumer attitudes toward AI-generated ads, 2024.

This matters because memory is a precursor to preference. And preference is a precursor to purchase.

While AI can produce technically strong creative assets at speed, it does not yet engage the deeper cognitive and emotional mechanisms that build brand memory and influence long-term preference as effectively as human insight and cultural understanding.

Cultural nuance, emotional intelligence and contextual relevance are not automated outputs. They are human strengths. And those strengths are what create lasting mental availability and sustainable return on investment.

Where our opportunity emerges

Digital marketing expert Neil Patel makes a similar point in his 2024 analysis of AI versus human content marketing. While AI can produce content at scale, he argues that audiences quickly tune out generic material.

Real return on investment comes from originality, strategic thinking and a clear brand perspective.

This is where our opportunity emerges.

As optimisation becomes standard, meaningful and relevant creative messaging becomes the true differentiator. The agencies that thrive will not be those who rely on AI to increase output, but those who use AI to increase impact and attention.

Role of the media agency

In this new environment, the role of a media agency evolves. The brilliant basics remain a hygiene factor, but our role is to design intelligent systems where creative, context and data work together seamlessly across the funnel.

Top of the funnel Creative must build distinctiveness and memory. It must establish emotional connection and cultural relevance. No optimisation algorithm can manufacture brand meaning; that remains a strategic and creative discipline.

Mid-funnel Creative must shift from awareness to persuasion. Utility, proof points and contextual relevance matter more than spectacle. AI can identify audience clusters and behavioural triggers, but it is message architecture that converts interest into consideration.

Bottom of the funnelCreative must remove friction. Clear calls to action, dynamic offers and responsive formats drive action. AI enhances efficiency here, testing variants, refining bids and personalising at scale but only when the creative system is designed to flex intelligently.

The agencies that understand this nuance will outperform those who treat creative as interchangeable assets dropped into media placements.

Creative is not decoration. It is targeting. It is optimisation. It is growth.

In the AI era, data may be democratised but meaning is not. And that is where true competitive advantage now lies.