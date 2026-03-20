Christel House SA extends 2027 admissions catchment to Gugulethu, Nyanga

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Christel House South Africa is extending its intake footprint by opening 2027 admissions to learners in parts of Gugulethu and Nyanga...

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On 1 March 2026, Christel House SA opened applications for Grade RR and Grade 8 for the 2027 academic year, extending access for families through its no-fee scholarship programme. The school offers eligible learners fully funded education and long-term, holistic support, including daily transport to and from school, meals, healthcare, psychosocial support, uniforms and guidance as they prepare for the world of work.

For the 2027 intake, the school has expanded its catchment areas in Gugulethu to include New Rest and Kanana-NY111, and in Nyanga to include KTC. This expansion reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to deepening its impact within the communities it serves, ensuring that more children growing up in cycles of poverty and limited access to quality education are able to access the Christel House model of holistic learning and support, which starts from Grade RR and extends through to five years after Grade 12, offering 19 years of consistent support and mentorship.

High school expansion

This development runs in parallel with the construction of the school’s new high school, which has already increased the student body to 975 learners, including 120 new Grade 8 and Grade 9 students. Once fully completed, the expansion will double the high school’s capacity to 300 learners by 2030.

The school’s Social Services team has already actively engaged in advocacy within the Gugulethu community, working alongside families, community stakeholders and local partners to promote the benefit of attending Christel House SA and long-term opportunities for at risk youth.

Eugenia Dlodlo-Sibanda, Dean of Student Development at Christel House South Africa says, “By expanding our feeder communities, we’re welcoming more learners into a unique school community that not only supports them for the long term, but provides the critical enablers of education that allow children to move from exclusion to inclusion.

“We’ve chosen these areas carefully so our learners can travel safely on our bus route and feel connected to a school that is truly invested in their future.”

Companies and individuals who would like to sponsor one or more learners through the Christel House scholarship programme are invited to contact the school’s admissions office or development team to arrange a visit and learn more about how they can partner with Christel House South Africa to change lives.

Adri Marais, CEO of Christel House South Africa, concludes, “It’s thanks to the generosity of donors and partners that Christel House South Africa is able to sustain and expand our work. Every scholarship represents a life-changing opportunity for a child to access quality education, care, and long-term support. It’s only through scholarships and philanthropic partnerships that we’re able to grow our reach and serve more learners from communities facing systemic barriers to opportunity.”

More information on how to apply

Families are encouraged to carefully review the admissions criteria before applying.

For full admissions details and to apply, visit: https://sa.christelhouse.org/student-admissions/

Application deadlines: