New Mushroom Farm Shopping Centre in Waterfall redefines modern retail

The long-awaited R600m Mushroom Farm Shopping Centre officially opened on Thursday, 30 October 2025, redefining convenience retail in the Kyalami–Waterfall node.

Developed by Century Property Developments, the 50-store centre blends heritage and modern design, paying tribute to its origins as a working mushroom farm.

Conceived with input from local residents, the centre has been designed as a social and lifestyle hub anchored by a central community piazza. Japie Vos, project manager at Century Property Developments, says the centre represents a new approach to everyday retail and reflects a shift in the way people want to shop, work and dine.

“This is not your typical mall. Customers can expect something different the moment they arrive. Every detail has been crafted to offer convenience shopping that enhances daily life – from the layout and architecture to the tenant mix and pet-friendly spaces,” says Vos.

“The result is a fresh take on convenience, combining shopping, signature restaurants, offices and a medical facility in a contemporary village setting.”

Leisure meets lifestyle

The 27,000m² centre sits prominently on the highest point in its neighbourhood, with medical and office suites on the first floor, while the ground floor offers retail and restaurant terraces with sweeping views of the surrounding landscape.

The elevated, everyday shopping experience is anchored by a 9,000m² Checkers Hyper and a 1,300m² Dis-Chem. Retail Africa, recognised for its creative and entrepreneurial approach, spearheaded the centre’s leasing strategy — balancing major brands with national retailers, niche lifestyle outlets, and local favourites such as Kiddies Aqua Swimming Academy.

Fashion retailers include WW Edit, Mr Price, Pick n Pay Clothing, Miladys, Contempo and Kingsmead Shoes, supported by Levinger’s Dry Cleaning & Shoe Clinic. Home and décor tenants range from @Home, Dial-a-Bed, Mr Price Home and Pep Home and Volpes. The centre also introduces Johannesburg’s first Mambos Storage and Home.

In addition to Dis-Chem, health and beauty services include BOA Beauty Bar, Niche Perfumes, Sorbet, Spec Savers, Vision Works, Barberland and High Lights.

Whatever the project or the occasion, shoppers will find what they need and more at PNA, Crazy Store and Bargain Books and Mobile Kafe.

Dining choices span from casual bites to fine fare. The line-up features Baglios-Porchinis, Dough & Co, Biltong Republic, Wimpy, Seattle Coffee, Pizza Baby, Tasty Gallos, and Yiko Asian Eatery. The ever-popular Whippet opens on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

The centre also offers three drive-throughs — Mugg & Bean, Steers, and KFC. Keep an eye on our social pages for opening dates for Bootleggers, Blu Bam Boo Fusion Kitchen, Butcher Boys Prime Steakhouse, and Luna Lusa.

For life’s celebrations, Cake Zone and Royal Blush florist bring a special touch, while - in true pet-friendly style - Petshop Science is also among the mix.

Airy, inviting spaces

Designed by Bar Architects and built by Archstone Construction, the centre’s architectural language combines natural textures and farm-style materials to balance warmth with modernity. Airy, high-volume spaces wrapped in glass brickwork diffuse daylight, while interiors feature exposed brick, Japanese cedar panelling reminiscent of a mushroom cap, and an abundance of natural light.

“The interior passages are breathtaking. The retail spatial planning is unique. From the moment visitors walk in, they’ll know this is not a typical retail centre,” adds Vos.

The centre prioritises easy access and seamless movement. Strategically positioned to serve the growing catchment areas of Waterfall, Kyalami, Midrand and Sunninghill, it offers easy access from President Road and provides 1,150 public parking bays, dedicated Uber and Checkers Sixty60 pickup zones with Wi-Fi, 60 motorbike bays and an integrated public-transport hub with 96 taxi bays.

Major road upgrades to Allandale Road and the K73, completed in 2023 and 2024 as part of the centre’s development, have further enhanced connectivity between the centre and nearby residential and commercial zones.

Eco-friendly innovations

Mushroom Farm Shopping Centre also delivers on sustainability.

Green energy is produced by an on-site 2.1MVA solar plant. Lighting is energy efficient. Importantly, the centre will trade during electricity outages. It also features borehole and rainwater-harvesting systems, low-flow plumbing, and indigenous landscaping.

An on-site recycling plant diverts waste from landfill. The centre is also on track for Edge Certification, reinforcing Century Property Developments' commitment to responsible development.

Construction began in September 2024 and finished on schedule in October 2025, creating 2,100 jobs during the build. Local labour, suppliers and artisans were prioritised, including community artists who created bespoke murals that animate the central walkway.

Building with impact

The grand opening celebration on Thursday, 30 October featured giveaways, retailer specials, live music and a headline performance by 5FM DJ Lea, with further festivities following on Saturday, 1 November.

“Mushroom Farm Shopping Centre was designed to grow with its community,” says Vos. “We’re incredibly proud of what we have created with, and for, our community, and excited for what comes next.”

The scale of the project is reflected in the impressive numbers behind its construction:

31,671m² of roofing sheets – enough to cover more than 220 Joburg townhouses or 13 private jet hangars.

44,805m³ of concrete – enough to build a 20-storey high-rise office building or pave a road from Pretoria to Midrand.

3,900m² of tiles – sufficient to cover nine full-size basketball courts.

1,191,905 bricks – enough for over 130 RDP homes.

437 tons of steel – equal to 170 full-grown African elephants.

105,000m³ of earth moved – more than one million wheelbarrow loads.

930m² of retaining walls – enough to wrap six double-decker buses vertically side by side.

Internal space large enough for over 100 simultaneous five-a-side soccer matches.

Vos confirms that a second phase for Mushroom Farm Shopping Centre is already planned for 2026.