Cape Town to host Enlit Africa 2026

Enlit Africa has unveiled its 2026 programme, signalling a landmark moment for the continent’s energy and water future. From Tuesday, 19 May to Sunday, 21 May, the Cape Town International Convention Centre will host more than 280 experts, nine specialised tracks and CPD-accredited sessions.

Source: Pexels.

The three-day event will focus on policy, planning, technical delivery and investment, driving transformation across Africa’s power, energy and water sectors.

The programme is structured to address the practical challenges facing Africa’s energy and water systems, with content spanning policy and regulation, technology and operations, project development, municipal infrastructure, and the water–energy nexus.

Key components of the 2026 programme include:

Strategic conference stages focused on policy, regulation and system planning

Technical sessions covering grid performance, renewable integration, storage and digitalisation

Dedicated content for municipal electricity departments and distribution utilities

The Water Security Africa programme addressing water resilience and energy–water planning

The Project & Investment Network, providing a platform for project briefings and investment dialogue

Free technical content delivered through dedicated power, renewable energy & storage, and water hubs

All conference sessions are CPD-accredited for members of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers (SAIEE) and ECSA, supporting ongoing professional development for engineers and technical professionals.

The programme also includes technical site visits on Friday, 22 May 2026, offering participants the opportunity to view energy and water solutions operating in real-world conditions, including generation-, transmission and distribution-, water infrastructure- and innovation projects.

With more than 7,200 energy professionals expected to attend and more than 250 exhibitors showcasing technology and solutions, Enlit Africa 2026 positions itself as a key annual platform for knowledge exchange, professional development and industry engagement across the continent.

The full Enlit Africa 2026 Programme is now available for download here.