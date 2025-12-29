South Africa
Construction Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cape Town to host Enlit Africa 2026

    Enlit Africa has unveiled its 2026 programme, signalling a landmark moment for the continent’s energy and water future. From Tuesday, 19 May to Sunday, 21 May, the Cape Town International Convention Centre will host more than 280 experts, nine specialised tracks and CPD-accredited sessions.
    29 Dec 2025
    29 Dec 2025
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    The three-day event will focus on policy, planning, technical delivery and investment, driving transformation across Africa’s power, energy and water sectors.

    The programme is structured to address the practical challenges facing Africa’s energy and water systems, with content spanning policy and regulation, technology and operations, project development, municipal infrastructure, and the water–energy nexus.

    Key components of the 2026 programme include:

    • Strategic conference stages focused on policy, regulation and system planning
    • Technical sessions covering grid performance, renewable integration, storage and digitalisation
    • Dedicated content for municipal electricity departments and distribution utilities
    • The Water Security Africa programme addressing water resilience and energy–water planning
    • The Project & Investment Network, providing a platform for project briefings and investment dialogue
    • Free technical content delivered through dedicated power, renewable energy & storage, and water hubs

    All conference sessions are CPD-accredited for members of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers (SAIEE) and ECSA, supporting ongoing professional development for engineers and technical professionals.

    The programme also includes technical site visits on Friday, 22 May 2026, offering participants the opportunity to view energy and water solutions operating in real-world conditions, including generation-, transmission and distribution-, water infrastructure- and innovation projects.

    With more than 7,200 energy professionals expected to attend and more than 250 exhibitors showcasing technology and solutions, Enlit Africa 2026 positions itself as a key annual platform for knowledge exchange, professional development and industry engagement across the continent.

    The full Enlit Africa 2026 Programme is now available for download here.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz