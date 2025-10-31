Why stringent employee vetting could be a matter of life or death

Despite the enactment of the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act in 2019, which made it a criminal offence to misrepresent qualifications - punishable by up to five years in prison - enforcement remains inconsistent, and the deterrent effect has fallen short of public expectations.

This issue extends far beyond South Africa. Across Africa and globally, there is a growing number of reported cases and investigations involving individuals falsely claiming to be qualified medical professionals.

These impersonators span a wide range of disciplines, from general practitioners and specialists such as radiologists to dentists, chiropractors, psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, and allied health professionals, including physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dietitians. The global rise in credential fraud underscores the urgent need for rigorous vetting and compliance protocols in healthcare staffing.

“The role of compliance in safeguarding patient safety, and of effective vetting in detecting false credentials, cannot be understated,” says Francois Vryburg, managing director of Immploy. “It truly is the hidden backbone of healthcare staffing. In a sector defined by patient vulnerability and risk, robust compliance and credential verification are non-negotiable.”

Primary reasons for oversight

Poor human resource screening processes, inadequate verification systems, ambiguous job descriptions, and unclear entry requirements are often cited as the main reasons that unsuitable and unqualified individuals are able to secure critical roles in healthcare.

When entry requirements are unclear or inconsistently applied, the risk to patient safety and institutional integrity increases. Ensuring that every staff member placed has the correct qualifications, a clear criminal record, and verified documentation protects patients and reduces legal and operational risks for facilities.

“Compliance and vetting are critical safeguards - not just for healthcare organisations, but for the public they serve,” Vryburg says. “By verifying credentials, criminal records, and professional histories upfront, we mitigate risks before staff are placed - protecting patients, reputations, and the integrity of care delivery.”

Professional verification is vital

Before placing any healthcare professional, it is most critical to verify the applicant’s professional registration with the relevant regulatory body, such as the South African Nursing Council or the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

This foundational step ensures legal compliance and professional legitimacy. Following this, thorough checks must be conducted, including criminal background screening, identity verification, qualification and employment history validation, proof of tax compliance, and confirmation of a valid bank account.

“Any lapses in these checks could directly affect patient safety or facility compliance,” says Vryburg. “Even with a focus on speed, we ensure that documents are validated, credentials authenticated, and exceptions escalated appropriately. The result is improved patient outcomes and client satisfaction.”

Blind spots

Too often, compliance is treated as a box-ticking exercise where speed is prioritised over accuracy, despite the serious risks to patient safety, legal exposure, and organisational reputation.

Inconsistent document verification, reliance on self-declarations, and outdated databases leave healthcare facilities vulnerable. These blind spots create openings for unscrupulous individuals to exploit the recruitment system, placing patients and institutions at risk.

“In our view, compliance simply is not optional – it’s foundational. It underpins patient safety, protects organisational reputation, and ensures legal integrity. Cutting corners or skipping steps can lead to real harm, regulatory penalties, and operational disruption. Proper vetting isn’t just a process - it’s an investment in quality care,” concludes Vryburg.