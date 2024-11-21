Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run to mark 11 years since Madiba's passing

The Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run will be held on Sunday, 8 December 2024. The event commemorates the 11 years since President Mandela’s passing and offers an opportunity for South Africans and the international community to reflect on the strides made since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago and the challenges that remain.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) and the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture, and Recreation (SACR) host the special event annually on the streets of Tshwane. Over the years, it has attracted hundreds of thousands of participants who honour Madiba’s legacy and contribution.

This year, the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) will be held on Sunday, 8 December 2024, from 6.30am. It will start from the Union Buildings and consist of a fun 5km walk, a 10km walk, and a 21km run.

The MRWR is an event that reminds South Africans of Madiba’s vision for the country, his values, and his contribution to building a just society that depends on the partnership and involvement of all South Africans.

Online entries are now open and available at www.mandelawalkandrun.com. Entry is R100 for the 5km walk, R150 for the 10km run, and R200 for the 21km run. All proceeds from the MRWR go towards the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in keeping Madiba’s legacy alive by promoting sustainable solutions to society’s challenges through dialogue and tangible work in the community.

Event merchandise, comprising a commemorative shirt and bag, is included in the entry price. However, it is limited to the first 5,000 entrants and should be collected at race number collection. Participants are invited to enter their entries early, show up, and play their part in building the South Africa they dream of, which mirrors Madiba’s vision and values.

The MRWR will once again start and end in the shadows of the Union Buildings, where Nelson Mandela was inaugurated as South Africa’s first democratically elected President, and takes in some significant historical landmarks on the route important to Madiba’s life’s journey.

“This year’s Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run will be especially significant as we mark 11 years since Madiba’s passing and celebrate his massive contribution to the pursuit of human dignity, equality, and a better life for all the country’s citizens. This is an event we all look forward to eagerly on the calendar, and we are encouraging people to gather in numbers to celebrate and reflect on Madiba’s major contribution and impact on all our lives,” said the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s CEO, Prof. Mbongiseni Buthelelezi.

The event attracts people of all ages and from all walks of life. It promotes social cohesion, nation-building, and a healthy lifestyle – one of Madiba’s hallmarks. It is also an event that allows participants to reflect on their role and contribution to building a united, harmonious, and better country for all its citizens, which Madiba made his life’s mission.

“As the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, we are honoured to partner with the Nelson Mandela Foundation for this significant event. The Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run is a tribute to Madiba’s extraordinary leadership and to all those who stood with him in the fight for freedom, justice, and equality. While honouring this legacy, we must also confront the work that remains, committing ourselves to the values of unity, inclusivity, and dignity for all. Let this be a day of reflection, unity, and renewed commitment to shaping a future worthy of the sacrifices made by our leaders and heroes.” said MEC Matome Chiloane, MEC for Education, Sports Arts & Culture.

As we celebrate these advancements, it is essential to remember Mandela’s cautionary words: "After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb." These words call upon participants to continue striving for progress, recognizing that the path to true equality and justice is ongoing.

While it is a social, festive occasion for casual runners and walkers of all shapes and sizes to remember Madiba, world-class runners such as Gerda Steyn and Stephen Mokoka have regularly participated over the years. These runners are big supporters of this meaningful Gauteng event.

A private wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Union Buildings to mark the tenth anniversary of Madiba’s passing.

For those who cannot make it to the Union Buildings, you can run the virtual race from wherever you are. Register at https://www.fundnation.org/mandela.

Start times:

10km and 21km runs start at 7am on Government Road at the Union Buildings



5km walk starts at 9am on Government Road at the Union Buildings

Number collection details:

Friday 6 December 2024 from 9am to 5pm at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, 107 Central Street, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg



Saturday 7 December 2024 from 9am to 6pm at the Union Buildings Gardens, Stanza Bopape street, Arcadia Pretoria

No collections are possible on race day.

Let's #RememberMadiba and #BeTheLegacy on Sunday, 8 December 2024.

Members of the media are invited to attend, including covering the wreath-laying ceremony that starts at 8am. RSVP at gro.alednamnoslen@SobahT.



