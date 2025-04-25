MAN Truck & Bus South Africa unveils Lion’s Explorer E: SA’s first locally manufactured ebus

Historic investment in green mobility marks a new era for sustainable public transport.

MAN Truck & Bus South Africa today celebrated a groundbreaking milestone in sustainable mobility and local manufacturing with the official unveiling of the Lion’s Explorer E – South Africa’s first locally manufactured electric bus. The event, held at MAN’s Pinetown plant in Durban, highlighted the company’s R48.8m investment in engineering, skills development, and green manufacturing, reinforcing its commitment to climate action and economic resilience.

A new chapter in zero-emission transport

The Lion’s Explorer E represents a pioneering leap toward decarbonising public transport in the SADC region, aligning with South Africa’s G20 priorities and global sustainability goals. This landmark initiative underscores MAN’s leadership in green mobility, fostering job creation, skills development, and local manufacturing.

Cllr Cyril Xama, executive mayor of eThekwini, opened the event, stating: “Today marks a transformative moment for Durban and South Africa as we embrace sustainable transport solutions. The Lion’s Explorer E is not just a bus – it’s a symbol of innovation, job creation, and our commitment to a greener future. The eBus will create skilled jobs, reduce emissions, sound pollution and pave the way for sustainable public transport in eThekwini and beyond. This is how we build an inclusive, climate-resilient future. Today’s announcement is in line with our strategic goals of positioning eThekweni as electric vehicle production hub in the SADC region."

Key highlights of the event:

Historic debut: First public showcase of the Lion’s Explorer E, setting a new standard for zero-emission mobility in Africa. Investment in the future: MAN’s R48.8m commitment to engineering, skills development, and green manufacturing. Socio-economic impact: Guided tours of MAN’s CSI projects, demonstrating tangible benefits for local communities. Government and industry collaboration: Strong public-private partnerships driving South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.



Mr. Jan Aichinger, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus South Africa, emphasized: “South Africa is ready for electric mobility, and MAN is proud to lead this charge. This is more than an eBus – it’s a catalyst for change. Our investment goes beyond vehicles – we are building local expertise, creating jobs, and supporting the country’s Just Energy Transition. By investing in local production, skills, and clean technology, we are shaping the future of transport while empowering South Africa’s workforce and economy. The Lion’s Explorer E is proof that sustainability and economic growth go hand-in-hand.”

Driving economic growth and sustainability

The Lion’s Explorer E initiative delivers:

Climate action – accelerating the shift to clean energy and reduced emissions. Job creation and skills development – equipping workers for future-oriented industries. Green economy growth – boosting local manufacturing and EV adoption. Economic resilience – strengthening South Africa’s role in the global EV market.



Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Deputy Minister of Transport, remarked: “The launch of the Lion’s Explorer E is a testament to South Africa’s potential in the electric vehicle revolution. This initiative aligns with our national strategy for sustainable transport and inclusive economic growth. This initiative reflects South African commitments to decarbonizing transport while boosting industrialization. GNU government stands ready to partner with industry leaders like MAN to scale up e-mobility solutions.”

A game-changing commitment

In a major boost for the local EV industry, an Paruk Group bus operator signed a letter of intent to purchase 100 ebuses, signaling strong market confidence in South Africa’s electric mobility future.

MEC Rev. Musa Zondi, KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, representing the premier, highlighted: “Public–private partnerships are key to economic growth and poverty alleviation in our province. MAN’s ebus investment demonstrates how innovation can drive job creation, skills transfer and sustainable development in KwaZulu-Natal. This ebus project is a shining example of how innovation can drive progress. The province command MAN Truck & Bus for continue to operate and invest in the South African economy, more so, the investment in our province. We aim to drive increased trade and investment, ensuring that KwaZulu-Natal becomes the premier destination for expansion and global commerce.”

Attendees experienced the Lion’s Explorer E firsthand with a ride through MAN’s state-of-the-art plant, witnessing the fusion of cutting-edge technology and sustainable manufacturing.

About MAN Truck & Bus South Africa

MAN Truck & Bus South Africa is a leading provider of innovative transport solutions, committed to sustainability, local manufacturing, and skills development. With a legacy of excellence, MAN drives progress in Africa’s commercial vehicle and public transport sectors.



