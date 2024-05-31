Optimize seconds its CEO to Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup - Seychelles

Emy Casaletti-Bwalya has been appointed as the marketing and communications director of the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 (Seychelles) Limited.

Recruited for this esteemed position, the CEO of the Optimize marketing agency will hold this prominent role for just over a year. Her main responsibility is to oversee all marketing and communications activities of the LOC working closely with Fifa. This marks the first time an African nation will host the 20th edition of the event, previously held in Dubai.

Being the first African country to host such a prestigious event, Emy, the former head of marketing for the Fifa World Cup South Africa local organising committee, is enthusiastic about her new role. She sees this as a remarkable opportunity to showcase Seychelles and Africa's capability in hosting major events. Emy views this historic event as a chance to create a lasting impact for the country and is eager to contribute to making a difference.

Emy Casaletti-Bwalya is no stranger to the world of marketing and communications, having a wealth of experience under her belt. Her expertise in the field, coupled with her passion for showcasing the best of what Seychelles and Africa have to offer, make her a perfect fit for the role of marketing and communications director of the Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 (Seychelles) Limited.

With her background as Fifa marketing instructor and in handling marketing for the Fifa World Cup South Africa LOC, Emy is well-equipped to take on the responsibilities of overseeing all marketing and communications activities for the upcoming event. Her vision of creating a lasting impact for Seychelles and Africa through this historic occasion is inspiring, and her dedication to making a difference is truly commendable.

As she steps into this new chapter of her career, her enthusiasm and drive will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 in Seychelles. Her appointment marks a significant milestone not only for herself but also for the continent of Africa, as it prepares to host this prestigious event for the first time.

Never one to rest on her laurels, Emy was recognised as one of the top 10 most influential women in marketing by the Star newspaper. She also contributed to the board of the National Communications Partnership leading up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Presently, she is a member of the boards of Brand South Africa and Women and Men Against Child Abuse.