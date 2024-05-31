Empowering Africa through technology: Insights from Sentech Africa Tech Week 2024

The recently concluded Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2024 brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore the transformative power of technology in driving economic growth, fostering digital inclusion, and advancing financial services across the African continent. With a series of insightful panel discussions and engaging talks, the event illuminated key strategies and collaborations aimed at unlocking Africa's innovation potential and promoting inclusive development.
"By leveraging satellite technology and partnerships, we are making progress in connecting underserved areas and empowering communities through digital access." - Mmapula Kgari, acting executive Broadband, Sentech
"Building a compliant platform for accessible and compliant data usage is essential for effective decision-making and customer engagement.” - Steven Tshehla, managed infrastructure business portfolio manager, Sentech
The Tech Talk titled “Collaborating to Drive Financial Inclusion with Fintech,” delivered by Chipo Mushwana, the executive of Emerging Innovation and Payments at Nedbank, highlighted the transformative role of fintech in democratising access to financial services, empowering marginalised populations, and supporting SMEs. She emphasised the need for strategic collaborations and regulatory alignment to accelerate digital innovation and promote inclusive economic growth. Mushwana noted that "Africa stands at an inflexion point regarding transformation around financial services. Technology presents opportunities that will continue to enhance the livelihoods and economies of this continent. We want to partner to drive economic growth, and we want to partner to drive financial inclusion. There's an immense amount of work that needs to be done, and we are committed to doing that as Nedbank."
CEO of Topco Media, Ralf Fletcher, concludes, “As the curtains draw on Sentech Africa Tech Week 2024, the resounding message is clear - collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity are the cornerstones of Africa's digital future. From leveraging AI and broadband infrastructure to unlocking the potential of fintech, stakeholders across sectors are committed to driving positive change and fostering an inclusive digital economy.”
As Africa charts its path towards digital transformation, partnerships and collective action will continue to be instrumental in shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for all.