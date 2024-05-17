Industries

Malatsi is fourth Minister of Communications in Ramaphosa presidency

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
2 Jul 2024
2 Jul 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of the DA’s Solomon Malatsi as the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies and the fourth reshuffling of the communications portfolio in just three years. The Ramaphosa-led administration has made a number of commitments in State of the Nation Addresses and budget speeches in the past, but has failed to implement these policies.
Solly Malatsi may have no technology or ministerial experience, but will build on a strong policy foundation.

Malatsi, a former student activist, brings a wealth of political experience to his new role, but nothing notable in technology-oriented knowledge. He was elected as the second deputy federal chairperson of the DA during the 2023 federal congress.

He has been a Member of Parliament since 2014 and has served in several portfolios, notably as the party’s Shadow Minister for Sports and Recreation, Human Settlements, and Communications.

With a strong background in political communications and media relations, Malatsi previously served as the DA’s national spokesperson from 2018 to 2020.

Minister Mondli Gungubele delivered an opening keynote at Africa Tech Week.
DCDT overhauls radio frequency spectrum policy

  31 May 2024

His second stint in this role began in June 2022. Additionally, he has been a spokesperson for the MEC of Transport and Public Works in the Western Cape Provincial Government and the Mayor of Cape Town.

Malatsi holds a Bachelor of Administration degree from the University of Limpopo and an Honors Degree in Politics from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Uncharted political territory

For the first time since the post was created, a non-ANC member now holds the position of Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.
The DA’s Malatsi steps into this crucial role, despite lacking concrete executive experience.

His previous shadow ministerial positions in Sports and Recreation, Human Settlements, and Communications will be put to the test as he leads the department responsible for driving South Africa’s ICT agenda and developing the digital economy.

Minister Mondli Gungubele delivered a South Africa technology history lesson in his Africa Tech Week keynote.
#ATW24: Minister Gungubele calls for connectivity and inclusion

  17 May 2024

Malatsi takes over from Mondli Gungubele, who now serves as his Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies.

Despite the change in leadership, the DCDT remains committed to its mission. Gungubele’s recent efforts to connect the nation are also rolling out through various policy amendments which will be a good foundation for the new minister.

