    Checkers launches Foodie! range

    31 May 2024
    31 May 2024
    Checkers has recently launched a new private label offering, Foodie!, for consumers looking for ready-made meals.
    Foodie! products are now on the shelves. Source: Shoprite Checkers.
    Foodie! products are now on the shelves. Source: Shoprite Checkers.

    Foodie! products are expected to take the hassle out of cooking.

    The extensive range consists of sauce bases, pastes, marinades, cook-in sauces for quick pasta and meat dishes, soups and ready-made meals inspired by different regions of the world.

    A man walks past the Woolworths truck entrance in Cape Town, South Africa, 26 February 2024. Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/file photo.
    Woolworths sees over 20% drop in annual earnings

      1 day

    Foodie! joins the ranks of the retailer's established ranges such as the award-winning Forage and Feast, healthier alternative Simple Truth and kiddies’ favourite Oh My Goodness!.

    The range is expected to expand over the next few months with more pasta and grocery items already in development.

    Foodie! is available exclusively at Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores nationwide.

