Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards announce 2024 nominees

The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (Top 16 YOBAs) have announced the top 72 nominated brands for the 2024 awards ceremony.

Fashion and homeware brand Neimil is on the list. Source: Neimil.

This year, the YOBAs expanded their reach to include participation from across the African continent, leading to entries from 15 African countries. The recorded number of entries reached 3364, which marked a significant increase from the under 500 entries received in 2022.

Established in 2022, the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are the only awards show in the African continent that recognise and celebrate youth excellence in brand building. The awards aim to inspire and encourage young people to pursue entrepreneurship and to support the growth of small businesses across the African continent.

The shortlisted nominees are a diverse group of young entrepreneurs who have created innovative and successful businesses across a range of industries.

The nominees for the 2024 Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are:

Top Agriculture

AgriVuno ⁠Warm Nest Enterprise ⁠Optimum Poultry ⁠RBKM Chickens

Top Apparel

Funo Designs Active Lifestyle Suit Luxe Neimil

Top Creative & Arts

Lazi Mathebula Forest Art & Frame Karabo Poppy Banele Khoza

Top Education & Literature

The Financial Bunny SA Youth In Property Association (SAYIPA) Academy Sivuyile Mentorship Wanda World

Top Footwear & Accessories

Blank Collection Athena Jewels Konkhe Kuhamba Kahle Hibacci

Top Food & Beverage – Sponsored by Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa

Hush In My Kitchen Ghemere Sobae Frozen Baaa Health

Top Hair & Beauty

Adequate Hair Dolce Looks Young Barber Majestic Premium

Top Health & Wellness

Less Pain More Living Zuri Nutrition The Blend Wellness Spirit Essentials

Top Homeware

SK Rugz Neimil Glaze Home Decor Kimmy’s Creation

Top Manufacturing – In partnership with Proudly SA

Afri Coat Splash Coatings Africa Grace Gras Empire All Day Jam

Top Media – Sponsored by Channel O

AJ Digital Agency NationPath Media Millennial Mindset Media RTC Studios

Top NPOs & Charities

Face of Azania Pageant Talitha Together Nomzamo lighthouse Her Pride Foundation

Top Personalities & Influencers – Sponsored by Cadbury Lunch Bar

Primo Baloyi ⁠Mpoomy Ledwaba Robot Boii ⁠Sipho Alphi

Top Services – Sponsored by Legends Barber

Urban Surfer Mr Bartender Mdu Cleaning Services Employ A Lawyer

Top Technology

Fixxr Space Salad Studio Botlhale AI Solutions ⁠Digital Girl Africa

Top Travel & Tourism

Divine Travel Experience ⁠Travel with Africa Bee Travel Hikeobics

Top Pan African

East Africa

The Hills Collection Expeditions Maasai Safaris Incuti Foods Uzuri K & Y

SADC

Rukanda Pride Batoka Africa Drones For Africa LideLights Designs

West Africa

Kemz Mama Pelumi Nubi Crevtus Studio Sama Woman

“It’s phenomenal to see the growth of youth-owned brands, not just in South Africa, but all over the continent. The calibre of entries this year is really top-tier and it’s becoming more difficult for judges to distinguish which brand deserves the award. They’re all doing exceptionally well to establish and grow themselves in this economic market and we’re honoured to recognise and reward these brands,” says Mosa Ntwampe, Jury Chairman of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards.

The voting line are open and will close on 10, June 2024. To vote, individuals can click here, or visit the YOBAs website, www.top16yoba.africa and click on the ‘VOTE NOW’ button.

The winners of the 2024 Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony, set to take place on 22 June 2024 in Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. The event promises to be an exciting and inspiring evening, celebrating the achievements of young entrepreneurs and the positive impact they are making.

For more information on the YOBAs please visit www.top16yoba.africa.