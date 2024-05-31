Industries

    Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards announce 2024 nominees

    31 May 2024
    The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (Top 16 YOBAs) have announced the top 72 nominated brands for the 2024 awards ceremony.
    Fashion and homeware brand Neimil is on the list. Source: Neimil.
    Fashion and homeware brand Neimil is on the list. Source: Neimil.

    This year, the YOBAs expanded their reach to include participation from across the African continent, leading to entries from 15 African countries. The recorded number of entries reached 3364, which marked a significant increase from the under 500 entries received in 2022.

    Established in 2022, the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are the only awards show in the African continent that recognise and celebrate youth excellence in brand building. The awards aim to inspire and encourage young people to pursue entrepreneurship and to support the growth of small businesses across the African continent.

    The shortlisted nominees are a diverse group of young entrepreneurs who have created innovative and successful businesses across a range of industries.

    The nominees for the 2024 Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are:

    Top Agriculture

    1. AgriVuno
    2. ⁠Warm Nest Enterprise
    3. ⁠Optimum Poultry
    4. ⁠RBKM Chickens

    Top Apparel

    1. Funo Designs
    2. Active Lifestyle
    3. Suit Luxe
    4. Neimil

    Top Creative & Arts

    1. Lazi Mathebula
    2. Forest Art & Frame
    3. Karabo Poppy
    4. Banele Khoza

    Top Education & Literature

    1. The Financial Bunny
    2. SA Youth In Property Association (SAYIPA)
    3. Academy Sivuyile Mentorship
    4. Wanda World

    Top Footwear & Accessories

    1. Blank Collection
    2. Athena Jewels
    3. Konkhe Kuhamba Kahle
    4. Hibacci

    Top Food & Beverage – Sponsored by Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa

    1. Hush In My Kitchen
    2. Ghemere
    3. Sobae Frozen
    4. Baaa Health

    Top Hair & Beauty

    1. Adequate Hair
    2. Dolce Looks
    3. Young Barber
    4. Majestic Premium

    Top Health & Wellness

    1. Less Pain More Living
    2. Zuri Nutrition
    3. The Blend Wellness
    4. Spirit Essentials

    Top Homeware

    1. SK Rugz
    2. Neimil
    3. Glaze Home Decor
    4. Kimmy’s Creation

    Top Manufacturing – In partnership with Proudly SA

    1. Afri Coat
    2. Splash Coatings Africa
    3. Grace Gras Empire
    4. All Day Jam

    Top Media – Sponsored by Channel O

    1. AJ Digital Agency
    2. NationPath Media
    3. Millennial Mindset Media
    4. RTC Studios

    Source:
    Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards expands to include Pan African categories

    16 Feb 2024

    Top NPOs & Charities

    1. Face of Azania Pageant
    2. Talitha Together
    3. Nomzamo lighthouse
    4. Her Pride Foundation

    Top Personalities & Influencers – Sponsored by Cadbury Lunch Bar

    1. Primo Baloyi
    2. ⁠Mpoomy Ledwaba
    3. Robot Boii
    4. ⁠Sipho Alphi

    Top Services – Sponsored by Legends Barber

    1. Urban Surfer
    2. Mr Bartender
    3. Mdu Cleaning Services
    4. Employ A Lawyer

    Top Technology

    1. Fixxr
    2. Space Salad Studio
    3. Botlhale AI Solutions
    4. ⁠Digital Girl Africa

    Top Travel & Tourism

    1. Divine Travel Experience
    2. ⁠Travel with Africa
    3. Bee Travel
    4. Hikeobics

    Top Pan African

    East Africa

    1. The Hills Collection
    2. Expeditions Maasai Safaris
    3. Incuti Foods
    4. Uzuri K & Y

    SADC

    1. Rukanda Pride
    2. Batoka Africa
    3. Drones For Africa
    4. LideLights Designs

    West Africa

    1. Kemz Mama
    2. Pelumi Nubi
    3. Crevtus Studio
    4. Sama Woman

    “It’s phenomenal to see the growth of youth-owned brands, not just in South Africa, but all over the continent. The calibre of entries this year is really top-tier and it’s becoming more difficult for judges to distinguish which brand deserves the award. They’re all doing exceptionally well to establish and grow themselves in this economic market and we’re honoured to recognise and reward these brands,” says Mosa Ntwampe, Jury Chairman of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards.

    The voting line are open and will close on 10, June 2024. To vote, individuals can click here, or visit the YOBAs website, www.top16yoba.africa and click on the ‘VOTE NOW’ button.

    The winners of the 2024 Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony, set to take place on 22 June 2024 in Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. The event promises to be an exciting and inspiring evening, celebrating the achievements of young entrepreneurs and the positive impact they are making.

    For more information on the YOBAs please visit www.top16yoba.africa.

