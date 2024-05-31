Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards announce 2024 nominees

This year, the YOBAs expanded their reach to include participation from across the African continent, leading to entries from 15 African countries. The recorded number of entries reached 3364, which marked a significant increase from the under 500 entries received in 2022.
Established in 2022, the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are the only awards show in the African continent that recognise and celebrate youth excellence in brand building. The awards aim to inspire and encourage young people to pursue entrepreneurship and to support the growth of small businesses across the African continent.
The shortlisted nominees are a diverse group of young entrepreneurs who have created innovative and successful businesses across a range of industries.
The nominees for the 2024 Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are:
East Africa
SADC
West Africa
“It’s phenomenal to see the growth of youth-owned brands, not just in South Africa, but all over the continent. The calibre of entries this year is really top-tier and it’s becoming more difficult for judges to distinguish which brand deserves the award. They’re all doing exceptionally well to establish and grow themselves in this economic market and we’re honoured to recognise and reward these brands,” says Mosa Ntwampe, Jury Chairman of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards.
The voting line are open and will close on 10, June 2024. To vote, individuals can click here, or visit the YOBAs website, www.top16yoba.africa and click on the ‘VOTE NOW’ button.
The winners of the 2024 Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony, set to take place on 22 June 2024 in Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. The event promises to be an exciting and inspiring evening, celebrating the achievements of young entrepreneurs and the positive impact they are making.
For more information on the YOBAs please visit www.top16yoba.africa.