Malatsi unveils R3.9bn budget, but still mum on cybersecurity crisis

In his first public appearance as Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solomon Malatsi, delivered his inaugural budget vote for the department in Parliament, detailing his vision to propel South Africa into a connected and digitally transformed era. "Our mandate is to enable digital inclusion and economic growth by creating an enabling policy and regulatory environment, stabilising state-owned entities, and implementing the digital economy master plan," Malatsi stated.

Minister Malatsi is supported by his predecessor Mondli Gungubele as his deputy.

The new minister highlighted the department's achievements and challenges, including progress in spectrum auctioning, broadcasting digital migration, the digitisation of government services, and expanding broadband connectivity to underserved areas.

Acknowledging financial constraints and operational difficulties faced by entities such as the SABC, the South African Post Office, and the State Information Technology Agency, Malatsi assured that efforts are underway to resolve disputes, debts, and inefficiencies.

For the 2024/25 financial year, the department's total budget stands at R3.9bn.

This allocation includes increased compensation for employees, transfers and subsidies to ICT enterprises and state-owned entities, and funding for SA Connect – the flagship broadband rollout programme of the Ramaphosa administration.

"We urge the department, the portfolio committee, and stakeholders to collaborate to ensure that our initiatives are not only ambitious but also attainable, sustainable, and measurable," Malatsi emphasised.

Market competition

The minister committed to leveraging policy and regulation to foster market competition and transformation within the ICT sector, aiming to make SOEs financially sustainable.

He stressed the importance of accessible, transparent communication and maintaining a predictable policy environment.

Addressing disparities in telecommunications infrastructure and services, especially in rural areas, Malatsi vowed to ensure inclusivity in the digital economy.

He also highlighted the risks and opportunities of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data services, pledging to safeguard data sovereignty, privacy, and security while fostering innovation and economic activity.

He also affirmed the department's crucial role in “leveraging ICT as a catalyst for economic development and growth”, with his ambition being to improve the socio-economic conditions of all South Africans.

"We are confident that this budget lays a solid foundation for a prosperous digital future for all South Africans, and we appeal for the support of the house," he said.