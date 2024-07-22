ICT Telecoms & Networks
Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

Malatsi’s digital vision for SA blends DA and ANC ideals

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
22 Jul 2024
22 Jul 2024
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solomon Malatsi, outlined his department's ambitious plans to expand broadband connectivity, aiming to connect approximately two million households through the public WiFi hotspots programme by the end of the financial year. Additionally, over the next 36 months, the department aims to connect more than 20,000 government facilities, including health facilities, schools, traditional authorities, and libraries.
Minister Solomon Malatsi has been busy laying the foundation for ICT policy reform
Minister Solomon Malatsi has been busy laying the foundation for ICT policy reform

The minister acknowledged significant obstacles, such as overregulation in the ICT sector, which hinder connectivity for millions of South Africans.

He focused on the need to reclassify smartphones and smart devices, currently considered luxury goods, to make them more affordable.

Minister Malatsi is supported by his predecessor Mondli Gungubele as his deputy.
Malatsi unveils R3.9bn budget, but still mum on cybersecurity crisis

  15 Jul 2024

"Smartphones and smart devices should be a basic essential for learning, doing business, and even for personal entertainment. Yet one of the most obvious inhibitors to connectivity is the cost of smartphones and devices," he said.

"To this end, Minister (of Finance) Godongwa and I will be engaging with you to consider the introduction of a price threshold for the determination of as a luxury good."

Luxury tax

In 2018 the government, under the stewardship of then finance minister Malusi Gigaba, increased ad valorem excise duties, which are applied to purchases made mainly by wealthier households, such as cosmetics, electronics, and golf balls.

The maximum ad valorem excise duty for motor vehicles was increased from 25% to 30% and the classification of cellular telephones was then updated to include smartphones tighten up the regulations.

Additionally, the rates were increased to 7% and 9% to align with the progressive structure of the tax system and ensure that households spending more on luxury goods contribute proportionately more to revenue.

Towing the party line

Malatsi’s vision draws heavily on the DA's ICT policy which emphasises the critical role of the sector as an enabler of economic activity and development.

This policy also advocates for a dual strategy that combines a market-driven approach, blending private sector-led ICT infrastructure and services with a developmental approach where the state facilitates access in underserved areas and promotes developmental content.

Minister Mondli Gungubele delivered a South Africa technology history lesson in his Africa Tech Week keynote.
#ATW24: Minister Gungubele calls for connectivity and inclusion

  17 May 2024

Fortunately, Malatsi is shaping a policy within an existing ANC-led framework goal of providing all South Africans with access to high-speed, reliable ICT services for trade, collaboration, and entertainment.

Encourage investment

To this point, the minister had praise for President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to simplify legislation to encourage investment and vowed that his department would prioritise evidence-based decisions to remove regulatory barriers to investment and job creation in the digital sector.

Progress is not linear. It is a series of small steps, sometimes forward, sometimes sideways. But we know that progress always endures turbulence

He acknowledged the challenges but remained optimistic about the nation's potential for digital transformation.

In a call to action, he urged mobile network operators and telecommunications companies to collaborate with the government to provide devices to children across the country, to empower a generation of digital innovators.

Malatsi's vision for a digitally inclusive South Africa resonates, highlighting the importance of unity and forward-thinking policies in achieving national prosperity.

Let's do Biz