Government moves to make 112 SA's single emergency number

Minister Malatsi continues his crusade to streamline communications by taking on the emergency number situation.

Malatsi has tasked the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) with implementing this transition, which aims to enhance emergency response efficiency through a unified contact system.

The initiative draws its legal basis from Sections 76-79 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005, which originally established 112 as South Africa's primary emergency number.

Despite this legislation, multiple emergency numbers have continued operating parallel to the national 112 service.

Under the new directive, Icasa will modify existing regulations supporting multiple emergency numbers and finally execute a phased retirement of traditional emergency numbers (10177, 10111, and 107).

Central contact centre

Alongside the update of the 2008 emergency number regulations to reflect the single-number system, the proposal also addresses the need to revise provisions regarding separate "public 112 Emergency Centres," as electronic communications providers currently use automated routing systems for emergency calls.

The move comes amid growing concerns about the fragmented nature of emergency communications in South Africa.

A recent study published in the SA Journal of Science highlighted several critical issues within Emergency Communication Centres (ECCs), including:

Inconsistent dispatch systems across provinces

Lack of standardised call handling protocols

Training gaps among call centre staff

Coordination challenges between facilities

Joint effort

Researchers suggested that the National Department of Health simultaneously work on developing a comprehensive National EMS Communication Framework and Policy to address existing operational challenges and standardise emergency response protocols nationwide.

This consolidation effort aligns with broader governmental initiatives to modernise South Africa's emergency response capabilities.